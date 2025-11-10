 IPL 2026 Auction On December 15, BCCI Yet To Decide Venue; Report
IPL 2026 Auction On December 15, BCCI Yet To Decide Venue; Report

IPL 2026 Auction is likely to take place on December 15, one month after IPL 2026 Retention deadline. After two editions abroad, the BCCI could host the upcoming auction in India.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

After two edition overseas, the IPL 2026 Auction is all set to return to India. The upcoming mini auction is set to be held on December 15. While an official venue has not been decided yet, it is likely that it will be hosted in an Indian city.

The last two editions of the IPL auction were abroad. Dubai hosted the IPL 2024 auction, while Jeddah in Saudi Arabia hosted the mega auction last year. With the mini auction being a one-day event, BCCI is reportedly considering a venue in India.

More to Follow..

