IPL 2026 Auction On December 15, BCCI Yet To Decide Venue; Report

After two edition overseas, the IPL 2026 Auction is all set to return to India. The upcoming mini auction is set to be held on December 15. While an official venue has not been decided yet, it is likely that it will be hosted in an Indian city.
The last two editions of the IPL auction were abroad. Dubai hosted the IPL 2024 auction, while Jeddah in Saudi Arabia hosted the mega auction last year. With the mini auction being a one-day event, BCCI is reportedly considering a venue in India.
More to Follow..
FPJ Shorts
