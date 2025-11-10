Hilarious! Steve Smith Fails To Flip Coin During New South Wales Vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match; Video

Image: NSW/Cricket.com.au/X

Steve Smith is back in the news not for a boundary or a batting milestone, but for a coin toss blunder that has gone viral on social media. Leading New South Wales for the first time in eight years, Smith stepped out at the Sydney Cricket Ground for a Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria as part of his Ashes preparations. But when it came time to toss the coin, the stand-in Australian captain fumbled, drawing laughter from broadcasters.

“I think he needs a bit of practice tossing the coin that was a shocker,” joked one of the commentators as Smith smiled through the light-hearted moment.

Steve Smith's prepares for the Ashes test

The viral moment came at a time when the 34-year-old is gearing up to captain Australia in the opening Test of the upcoming Ashes series, which begins on November 21 at Perth Stadium. Regular skipper Pat Cummins will miss the first match, handing the reins to Smith, who is returning to leadership duties in the longest format once again.

Smith has been in fine form, recently smashing a century in his Sheffield Shield return and showing the determination that has long defined his career. As Australia prepares to defend the crown against an aggressive England side under Ben Stokes, Smith’s composure and run-making ability will be key.

Since the 2018 “Sandpaper Gate” scandal that ended his tenure as Australia’s full-time captain, Smith has filled in as skipper on six occasions under Pat Cummins’s leadership. Now, his light-hearted coin toss moment serves as a gentle reminder that even one of cricket’s sharpest minds can still have a laugh

Handscomb leads Victoria's charge

After winning the toss Victoria are currently 314/6 with Peter Handscomb completing his century. For New South Wales, Mitchell Starc was the succesful bowler with 4 wickets to his name.