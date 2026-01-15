Viral Video Shows ICC Chairman Jay Shah Flying Kites In Ahmedabad During Makar Sankranti Festival

Image: amazing.amdavad/Instagram

A video circulating widely on social media claims to show ICC Chairman Jay Shah flying kites in Ahmedabad, sparking curiosity and discussion online. However, the authenticity of the clip has not been verified by any official source, and it remains unclear when or where the footage was taken.

In the short clip shared across platforms, a man resembling Shah appears to be enjoying a casual moment outdoors with a kite in hand. The video quickly drew attention, with users speculating about the context and sharing reactions ranging from amusement to surprise.

Despite the buzz, there is no confirmation, or any credible news outlet regarding the video’s legitimacy. At this time, the video should be treated as unverified and anecdotal, and any claims about Jay Shah’s activities in the footage remain speculative.

Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again grabbed attention off the field, but this time for a viral video raising questions about his fitness ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

In the video circulating widely on social media, Pandya is seen flying kites alongside his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Observers quickly noticed the protective tapes on his fingers, sparking speculation that the star cricketer may be nursing an injury.

Fans and cricket analysts are debating whether the finger taping is merely precautionary or indicative of a minor injury that could affect his preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pandya has previously had a history of fitness concerns, making fans particularly attentive to any such signs.

While the video shows him enjoying a casual day outdoors and does not suggest any immediate serious issue, cricket enthusiasts are eager for an official update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Pandya’s fitness ahead of the marquee tournament.