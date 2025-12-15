Jay Shah Gifts Indian Cricket Team's Jersey No 10, Bat & ICC T20 WC Ticket To Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour In Delhi | VIDEO

Jay Shah Gifts Indian Cricket Team's Jersey No 10, Bat & ICC T20I WC Ticket To Messi During GOAT India Tour In Delhi | VIDEO |

New Delhi, December 15: A special and heart-warming moment took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during Lionel Messi's visit for the last leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025. International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah presented Messi with few cricket goodies when he met the Argentine football legend during the event.

The video of the heart-winning gesture of Jay Shah went viral on social media and the video is being widely shared on the internet. Jay Shah handed over Messi a Team India jersey with no.10, along with a cricket bat and a ticket for the India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Jay Shah also gifted Luis Suarez jersey no.9 and Rodrigo De Paul with Team India jersey no.7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Messi and the other players received the gifts with a smile and they appeared visibly touched by the heart-warming gesture. The fans present at the stadium applauded as the moment symbolised respect and admiration between the sporting greats across different disciplines.

The exchange gained quick attention on social media and the fans were calling it a classy and thoughtful move by Jay Shah. Messi's visit to Delhi has been a part of the GOAT India Tour 2025, which ended by the visit to the national capital. The incident touched the hearts of fans from both cricket and football.