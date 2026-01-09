'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In Melbourne

Australia's Nick Kyrgios wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with former basketball player Kobe Bryant's number warms up to play against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2020. | AFP

Nick Kyrgios announced on Friday that he will skip the singles draw at this month’s Australian Open, saying he is not yet prepared for the physical demands of five-set matches. The 30-year-old Australian, who made the quarter-finals of his home Grand Slam in 2015 but has battled persistent injuries in recent years, will compete only in the doubles event when the tournament gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 18.

“After some good discussions with Tennis Australia, I’ve decided to concentrate on doubles at this year’s AO. I’m fit and back on court, but five-set matches are a different challenge and I’m not quite ready to go the distance just yet," Kyrgios wrote on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“This tournament means everything to me, but I’d rather step aside and let someone who’s fully ready take that opportunity. It’s all part of the process, and I’ll be back next year excited to compete. See you all there.”

Kyrgios has undergone wrist reconstruction surgery and two knee operations since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final and is currently ranked 670 in the world. He was beaten in straight sets by Aleksander Kovacevic in the first round of the Brisbane Open on Tuesday and would have needed a wildcard entry to feature in the singles draw in Melbourne.

He enjoyed doubles success at the Australian Open in 2022, lifting the men’s doubles title alongside fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis after defeating Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in straight sets in the final.