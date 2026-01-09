 'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In Melbourne
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In Melbourne

'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In Melbourne

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who recently battled in the 'Battle of Sexes' has pulled himself out of the Australian Open 2026. The 30-year-old was rumoured to get a wildcard entry but has issued a statement suggesting his body was 'not quite ready'. Kyrgios however will continue to play doubles, a tournament he won with Thanasi Kokkinakis in 2022.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Australia's Nick Kyrgios wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with former basketball player Kobe Bryant's number warms up to play against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2020. | AFP

Nick Kyrgios announced on Friday that he will skip the singles draw at this month’s Australian Open, saying he is not yet prepared for the physical demands of five-set matches. The 30-year-old Australian, who made the quarter-finals of his home Grand Slam in 2015 but has battled persistent injuries in recent years, will compete only in the doubles event when the tournament gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 18.

“After some good discussions with Tennis Australia, I’ve decided to concentrate on doubles at this year’s AO. I’m fit and back on court, but five-set matches are a different challenge and I’m not quite ready to go the distance just yet," Kyrgios wrote on social media.

“This tournament means everything to me, but I’d rather step aside and let someone who’s fully ready take that opportunity. It’s all part of the process, and I’ll be back next year excited to compete. See you all there.”

Kyrgios has undergone wrist reconstruction surgery and two knee operations since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final and is currently ranked 670 in the world. He was beaten in straight sets by Aleksander Kovacevic in the first round of the Brisbane Open on Tuesday and would have needed a wildcard entry to feature in the singles draw in Melbourne.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In Melbourne
'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In Melbourne
Sensex Slides 78.84 Points To 84,102.12, Nifty Dips 21.50 To 25,850.85
Sensex Slides 78.84 Points To 84,102.12, Nifty Dips 21.50 To 25,850.85
BMW Urges Government To Retain 5% GST On EVs, Warns Against Hike In Budget
BMW Urges Government To Retain 5% GST On EVs, Warns Against Hike In Budget
BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri Ram' Campaign Song in Bandra; Video Viral
BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri Ram' Campaign Song in Bandra; Video Viral

He enjoyed doubles success at the Australian Open in 2022, lifting the men’s doubles title alongside fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis after defeating Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in straight sets in the final.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In...

'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In...

VIDEO: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Pushes Injured Conor Bradley Off The Pitch In Shocking Premier...

VIDEO: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Pushes Injured Conor Bradley Off The Pitch In Shocking Premier...

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Flat For ₹26.30 Crore In Mumbai’s...

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys Flat For ₹26.30 Crore In Mumbai’s...

Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks: Ladies Take Centre Stage At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks: Ladies Take Centre Stage At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

WPL 2026: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Eyes T20 World Cup Triumph As Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Impact Of...

WPL 2026: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Eyes T20 World Cup Triumph As Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Impact Of...