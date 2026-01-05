'I've Decided To Step Away': Novak Djokovic Ends His Involvement With PTPA, Citing Transparency & Governance Concerns

Novak Djokovic | Image: X

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion and one of the most influential figures in modern tennis, has announced his departure from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA): the players’ advocacy organization he co-founded. In a statement shared on social media, Djokovic said his decision was driven by “ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented” within the group.

The PTPA was launched in 2020 by Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil with the aim of giving professional tennis players, who compete as independent contractors in an individual sport, a stronger collective voice. The association sought to improve player representation and address issues such as prize money distribution, player welfare, and decision-making power in the sport.

In recent months, the PTPA has taken a bold stance by filing an antitrust lawsuit against several of tennis’s governing organizations, including the ATP and WTA Tours, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), accusing them of anti-competitive practices and failing to protect player welfare. Organizers of the four Grand Slam tournaments were later added to the case.

Despite the PTPA’s high-profile actions, Djokovic made clear in his announcement that he no longer feels aligned with the organization’s direction. “After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.”

With the 2026 tennis season underway and the Australian Open approaching, Djokovic’s decision comes at a critical moment. It remains to be seen how his departure will affect the PTPA’s influence and how the association will navigate its legal and organizational challenges without one of its most prominent founders at the forefront.

Novak Djokovic once again reminded the world why he is considered one of the most remarkable athletes in tennis history, producing a jaw-dropping moment during the Hellenic Championship final against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. In the second set of the high-intensity clash, Djokovic executed an outrageous volley while sliding into the splits, leaving both the crowd and his opponent stunned.

The rally began with Musetti firing a deep forehand that forced Djokovic to chase across the net. With lightning reflexes and perfect balance, the Serbian stretched into a full split near the net, flicking a deft volley past Musetti for a winner. What followed was vintage Djokovic, as he held the splits position, he placed his hands behind his head in a playful celebration, soaking in the crowd’s roaring applause.

Fans erupted in disbelief at the combination of athleticism, flexibility, and showmanship on display. The moment instantly went viral across social media, with many calling it “peak Djokovic” and one of the highlights of the tournament.

Djokovic’s spectacular point not only showcased his physical prowess but also his unshakable confidence under pressure. The 24-time Grand Slam champion went on to maintain his composure throughout the match, demonstrating why he remains the benchmark of excellence in modern tennis.