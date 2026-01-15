Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

Image: JayRao577356/X

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again grabbed attention off the field, but this time for a viral video raising questions about his fitness ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

In the video circulating widely on social media, Pandya is seen flying kites alongside his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Observers quickly noticed the protective tapes on his fingers, sparking speculation that the star cricketer may be nursing an injury.

Fans and cricket analysts are debating whether the finger taping is merely precautionary or indicative of a minor injury that could affect his preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pandya has previously had a history of fitness concerns, making fans particularly attentive to any such signs.

While the video shows him enjoying a casual day outdoors and does not suggest any immediate serious issue, cricket enthusiasts are eager for an official update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Pandya’s fitness ahead of the marquee tournament.

Hardik Pandya Introduces His GF Mahieka Sharma To Amitabh Bachchan At An Event In Mumbai; Watch Video

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya turned heads at last night’s ‘United in Triumph’ event in Mumbai, hosted by the Reliance Foundation, as he was seen introducing his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The event celebrated India’s cricketing achievements, including the Men’s, Women’s, and Blind Women’s World Cup victories, and drew a star-studded crowd of athletes, celebrities, and dignitaries.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand on the red carpet, immediately capturing photographers’ attention. Pandya, dressed in a sharp suit, and Sharma, in an elegant outfit, posed together before entering the venue. Their public display of camaraderie and stylish coordination quickly became a highlight, with fans sharing glimpses of the moment across social media.

Inside the venue, Amitabh Bachchan mingled with the stars, and Pandya’s introduction of Sharma to the actor symbolized a warm, personal touch in an evening otherwise dominated by sporting achievements. The event, chaired by Nita Ambani, combined glamour and celebration, creating a memorable night for India’s sports and entertainment circles.

The appearance of Pandya and Sharma together, especially in the presence of a legendary figure like Bachchan, not only added star power to the gala but also became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, blending cricket, cinema, and high-profile social interactions seamlessly.