BPL Toss Delayed As Players Boycott Match Over BCB Official's Remarks

The toss for the Bangladesh Premier League's match between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express was delayed on Thursday after players refused to show up at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium following a humiliation by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) finance committee chairman Najmul Islam.

The match was scheduled for a 1:00 pm start, with the toss slated for 12:30 pm and the match alone stands alone in the middle after both captains decided not to appear for the toss.

This came after Najmul insulted the cricketers, stating that only the players stood to lose out if Bangladesh didn't play the T20 World Cup and that the BCB wouldn't compensate the players for the earnings loss.

The players felt humiliated by Najmul's remark, following which the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) on Wednesday announced that players would not take part in the BPL if Najmul did not resign before the opening game.

CWAB has also called a press conference at a city hotel to outline its position, after discussions between BCB officials and player representatives failed to produce a breakthrough. The talks were held just hours after CWAB had issued an ultimatum, as reported by Cricbuzz.

Islam had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an “Indian agent” after the former Bangladesh skipper suggested dialogue with the ICC and BCCI over the T20 World Cup venue row.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a statement on Wednesday evening, saying that Islam’s comments do not align with their values.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board wishes to address recent comments made by a member of the Board that have generated concern.

“The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board’s designated spokesperson or the Media and Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board,” the statement said.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket,” the statement added.

