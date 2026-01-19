 'Kauwa Chala Hans Ki Chaal..': Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral
Pakistan commentator Ramiz Raja's attempt to do a Ravi Shastri-like toss failed miserably during a BPL game. Raja tried to encourage the crowd before toss time, only for the Dhaka crowd to return his call with silence. The former PCB chief was heavily trolled on social media in what was an embarrassing moment for the commentator.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja was left red faced during his match day duties in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026. Raja was at the toss for the game between Dhaka Capitals and Chattogram Royals on Sunday. The ex-PCB chief tried to imitate Ravi Shastri, who is famous for getting the crowd geared up for the toss.

However, Raja's attempt was meek and an epic fail. The crowd at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka did not respond with cheers. Ramiz himself remarked, "they don't want to make noise" in embarrassment before proceeding to the toss. The video of the incident has since spread on social media like wildfire.

Ravi Shastri has made a name for himself with his distinct style at toss. The former India coach's raucous appeal to the crowd usually has the stadium roaring at home with the captains waiting for the count toss. Shastri was the toss for all 3 ODIs of the recently concluded IND vs NZ ODI series.

Many have tried to imitate Shastri's iconic style but have never matched up to the former India star's excellence. Raja's similar attempt did not yield the desired result. It only led to an embarrassing moment for the former Pakistan star. In this day and age of social media, nothin escapes and Raja was soon the butt of social media jokes. Many trolled him for trying to copy Ravi Shastri's style and failing miserably.

Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%
Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 46% To ₹3,916 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 28%
Unnao Rape case: Delhi HC Dismisses Expelled BJP Leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Plea To Suspend Sentence In Survivor's Father's Death Case
Unnao Rape case: Delhi HC Dismisses Expelled BJP Leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Plea To Suspend Sentence In Survivor's Father's Death Case
BTS Unveils ARIRANG's 1st Album Cover With Hidden Voice Messages: Jungkook Says, 'Excited About The Future'
BTS Unveils ARIRANG's 1st Album Cover With Hidden Voice Messages: Jungkook Says, 'Excited About The Future'
British Doctor Sangram Patil Stopped At Mumbai Airport For Posting Against BJP On Social Media, Days After Being Detained
British Doctor Sangram Patil Stopped At Mumbai Airport For Posting Against BJP On Social Media, Days After Being Detained
article-image

Here is how netizens reacted to Raja's moment of embarrassment

