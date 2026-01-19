'Kauwa Chala Hans Ki Chaal..': Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

Former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja was left red faced during his match day duties in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026. Raja was at the toss for the game between Dhaka Capitals and Chattogram Royals on Sunday. The ex-PCB chief tried to imitate Ravi Shastri, who is famous for getting the crowd geared up for the toss.

However, Raja's attempt was meek and an epic fail. The crowd at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka did not respond with cheers. Ramiz himself remarked, "they don't want to make noise" in embarrassment before proceeding to the toss. The video of the incident has since spread on social media like wildfire.

Ravi Shastri has made a name for himself with his distinct style at toss. The former India coach's raucous appeal to the crowd usually has the stadium roaring at home with the captains waiting for the count toss. Shastri was the toss for all 3 ODIs of the recently concluded IND vs NZ ODI series.

Many have tried to imitate Shastri's iconic style but have never matched up to the former India star's excellence. Raja's similar attempt did not yield the desired result. It only led to an embarrassing moment for the former Pakistan star. In this day and age of social media, nothin escapes and Raja was soon the butt of social media jokes. Many trolled him for trying to copy Ravi Shastri's style and failing miserably.

Here is how netizens reacted to Raja's moment of embarrassment

