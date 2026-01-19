 Video: Indian All-Rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy Prays At Mahakaleshwar Temple After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series
Video: Indian All-Rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy Prays At Mahakaleshwar Temple After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy prayed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain after scoring a fighting 53 runs in India’s third ODI against New Zealand. Despite his effort and Virat Kohli’s century, India lost by 41 runs, handing New Zealand their first-ever ODI series win in India. Reddy felt blessed after his temple visit.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday.

Reddy had a decent outing in the third and final against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday, with the bat he slammed 53 in 57 balls, with two fours and two sixes and stitched an important partnership with Virat Kohli of 88 runs, however, his efforts went in vain as Kiwi's defeated India by 41 runs.

article-image

After offering prayer at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Reddy, while speaking to ANI, said, "I had a Darshan of Mahakaleshwar, and I feel that we received a great blessing."

Reddy broke into India's T20I and Test side in 2024, and finished the year with a century in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG against Australia. He has appeared in 4 ODIs for India, scoring 100 runs at an average of 33.33 with a fifty.

In Test cricket, he has scored 396 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.40, including a hundred, while with the ball, Reddy has scalped 8 wickets at an economy rate of 4.25.

article-image

Coming to the third ODI, New Zealand clinched their first-ever ODI series win in India with a 41-run win over the hosts in the third ODI in Indore.

Centuries from Daryl Mitchell (137*) and Glenn Phillips (106) took NZ to 337/8, despite three wickets from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

An incredible lone warrior century from Virat Kohli and his 99-run stand with lower-order batter Harshit Rana, who scored his maiden ODI fifty, went in vain as New Zealand downed the Men in Blue.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

