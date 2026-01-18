Harshit Rana Denies Double To Virat, Smashes Six Next Ball, Reaches Maiden ODI Fifty With Another Massive Six | VIDEO Surfaces

Harshit Rana showcased his batting prowess during the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on Sunday. Rana walked into bat with India in trouble in their chase of 338. The 24-year-old joined hands with another Delhi star in Virat Kohli to keep India in the hunt at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Rana grew in confidence as the innings processed. In the 43rd over, Rana denied Kohli a double much to the bemusement of the former India captain. Rana made full use of that trust, smashing a six off the next ball much to the shock of the Indian dressing room.

