IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Gambhir Era Hits New Low, New Zealand Clinch First Ever Series Win In India

A year after a 3-0 whitewash at home, Indian cricket have suffered once again at the hands of New Zealand. The Kiwis have sealed a 2-1 series win with a convincing 41-run win in the series decider in Indore. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell scored centuries while Virat Kohli's effort was not enough to take India over the line.
It marks New Zealand's first ever series win over India in India in the 50-over format. Shubman Gill remains yet to win a series as captain, having taken over the ODI reigns in October last year.
More to follow..
