 RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB Bowl First In Vadodara
RCB have won the toss and opted to field first in the WPL 2026 Final in Vadodara on Wednesday. Smriti Mandhana and Co come into the clash after a break having directly qualified for the finals after finishing top of the group stage. Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator on Sunday and will aim to win their first title.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Delhi Capitals have made it to every WPL final so far, but are yet to win the title. DC lost all previous finals, and will hope to end that run on Wednesday.

RCB meanwhile were crowned champions in 2024. Smriti MAndhana and Co will hope to replicate the same and join MI with their second title in history.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB Bowl First In Vadodara
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

