 'Our Flight Is Booked...': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK Boycott Threat Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has re-affirmed that the Indian team will travel to Colombo despite Pakistan's threat of boycotting the IND vs PAK game at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Yadav stated that India had not said no to playing Pakistan and added that their 'tickets were booked' for the game on February 15.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav | X | BCCI

"We haven't said no, they have. Our flight is booked, we are going. It's not my call. If the decision is coming from the government then I can't do anything on it. The fixtures are ready and we will go to Colombo," Suryakumar Yadav said on Captain's Day ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan government on Sunday announced that it won't allow its cricket team to play the IND vs PAK game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The decision comes after Bangladesh's exit from the tournament. Bangladesh requested a change in venue and ICC denied the same, resulting in their ouster. Pakistan have now since announced a partial boycott, showing solidarity to their their fellow ACC member.

The ICC have since warned the PCB of hefty sanctions should their team not take the field. The IND vs PAK is comfortably the most lucrative game of the tournament and could lead to massive losses for the broadcasters, ICC and PCB in turn.

Despite the boycott threat, India as confirmed by Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday, will travel to Colombo. The IND vs PAK fixture is their only game in Colombo and they will depart for Sri Lanka after the IND vs USA clash.

The Men in Blue begin their campaign on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

