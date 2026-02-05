Mumbai: 5 Arrested In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Residence Sent To Police Custody Until February 11 |

Mumbai: The Esplanade court in Mumbai on Thursday, February 5, sent all the five accused arrested in connection with the firing incident that took place outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence to police custody till February 11.

The five arrested accused in the case are identified as Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), and Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), and Asharam Fasle (45). Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell had arrested the fifth accused from Pune, in connection with the case.

According to an ANI report, the Judge has observed that the offence appears to be of a serious nature and involves a criminal conspiracy. The court also added that further custody was essential for a detailed investigation and joint interrogation, especially as the fifth accused was arrested recently.

Meanwhile, at least five rounds were fired at the first floor of the filmmakers' building at around 12.45 am on Sunday, of which one bullet struck the glass of a gym