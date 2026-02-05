Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Shooter's Advanced Weapon, Escape Route

A major revelation has emerged in the firing incident outside the residence of noted Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. | File Pic

Mumbai: A major revelation has emerged in the firing incident outside the residence of noted Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Sources said the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation has found that the shooter allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang used an advanced country-made firearm to open fire at Shetty’s house.

5 Rounds of 7.62 mm Bullets Fired; Variant Probed

According to sources, five rounds of 7.62 mm bullets were fired at the residence. The 7.62 mm calibre is widely used in rifles and machine guns, with a diameter of approximately 0.308 to 0.311 inches. Two common variants include the 7.62×51 mm NATO round, typically used in rifles such as the M14, FN FAL and M60, and the 7.62×39 mm round, commonly used in AK-47 and SKS rifles. These bullets usually weigh between 123 and 175 grains and are known for their high velocity and deep penetration. Crime Branch officials are now examining which specific variant was used in the attack.

Investigators have also found clues suggesting that several other members of the Bishnoi gang were present at the spot along with the shooter. Efforts are underway to identify and trace them.

Accused Paid ₹10,000 to Transport Scooter

In a related development, two accused Siddharth Yenpure and Swapnil Sakat who were arrested for allegedly delivering a scooter from Pune to Mumbai for the shooter, were reportedly paid ₹10,000 for the task. Sources said the money was provided by the alleged mastermind Shubham Lonkar to accused Samarth Pomaji, who later handed it over to the two men after they returned to Pune.

The Crime Branch is probing the total amount paid by the gang to execute the attack and is scrutinising the bank transaction details of the accused to trace the money trail. Sources further revealed that after the firing, the shooter fled on the scooter for some distance. He reportedly approached an autorickshaw driver to go to Kalyan, but the driver refused. Another autorickshaw driver later dropped him near Vile Parle station, and his statement has been recorded. As local train services were reportedly unavailable at the time, the shooter is believed to have used private transport to escape the city.

Shooter Identified, Manhunt On; Security Enhanced

Officials said the shooter has been identified and multiple teams are working to trace and arrest him. So far, statements of more than a dozen persons have been recorded in connection with the case. Following the incident, Mumbai Police have enhanced Rohit Shetty’s security cover. Earlier, two police personnel were deployed for his protection. Additional security has now been provided at his residence and for his personal safety.

