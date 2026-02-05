Lift Plunges From Third Floor To Basement At Bhandup Wedding Hall, Several Injured; Negligence Alleged

Panic gripped a wedding reception at a popular banquet hall in Bhandup West after a lift carrying guests suddenly plunged from the third floor to the basement late Sunday night, leaving at least four to five people injured. | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: Panic gripped a wedding reception at a popular banquet hall in Bhandup West after a lift carrying guests suddenly plunged from the third floor to the basement late Sunday night, leaving at least four to five people injured. The incident occurred at Star Banquet Hall in the SkiCity building, opposite Bhandup police station.

Complainant Undergoing Treatment for Injuries

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Varsha Sushant Gurkhe, 34, a resident of Shantiniketan Co-operative Housing Society on LBS Road, Bhandup West. Varsha, along with others, was injured in the accident. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhandup.

Varsha, who works as an Assistant Manager with L&T in Powai, had attended a wedding reception organised on February 1 at Star Banquet Hall for her colleague and friend, Pratik Gondbade. After the reception concluded, she and her husband Sushant were heading home.

Lift Plunged with 7-8 Occupants, Husband Left Behind

While descending from the third floor to the ground floor, Varsha boarded the lift along with seven to eight others. Due to lack of space, her husband remained outside. Shortly after the lift started moving, it reportedly developed a mechanical fault and suddenly plunged at high speed to the basement, causing panic in the building.

Realising that the lift had crashed, Sushant and others rushed towards the basement. The injured occupants trapped inside the lift raised alarms for help. Eventually, the lift doors were opened and the injured were rescued.

Varsha and three to four others sustained injuries and were admitted to Criticare Hospital in Bhandup. Doctors have confirmed that Varsha suffered serious injuries to both legs, including a fracture near the knee, and is undergoing treatment.

Case Registered Against Lift Maintenance Company

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bhandup police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. A case has been registered primarily against the company responsible for lift maintenance. “Further action will be taken against all those found responsible after the investigation,” said Senior Police Inspector Balasaheb Pawar of the Bhandup police station.

Expressing anguish, Sushant Gurkhe alleged negligence on the part of the banquet hall management. “The owner of Star Banquet Hall should have taken responsibility, but despite such a serious incident, no one even bothered to enquire about us. We have been running from one hospital to another for my wife’s treatment. This accident could have turned fatal, but we narrowly escaped. Strict action should be taken against all responsible parties, not just the lift maintenance company,” he said.

Police officials stated that documents related to lift maintenance, safety checks, and permissions have been sought. “We are examining who exactly is responsible for the lift accident and to what extent. Action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” in estigating officers said.

