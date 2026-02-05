 Pune: Car Falls Into Bhairoba Nullah In Wanowrie, Sparks Road Safety Concerns
The vehicle appears to have lost control before falling into the nullah. Rescue teams and police personnel reached the location soon after and began assessing the situation

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Pune: A car plunged into the Bhairoba Nullah near Ganga Satellite Society in Wanowrie on Thursday afternoon, causing panic among residents and commuters in the area. The sudden incident drew immediate attention from passersby, local shopkeepers and motorists, who rushed to the spot to help.

Luckily, the occupants of the car suffered only minor injuries. The emergency services were immediately notified, and the injured were given prompt medical assistance.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle appears to have lost control before falling into the nullah. Rescue teams and police personnel reached the location soon after and began assessing the situation.

Police officials said further details regarding the occupants and the exact cause of the accident would be shared after verification.

Repeated Safety Lapses Raise Alarm

Local residents expressed serious concern over the lack of safety measures along the nullah. They pointed out that the stretch has no strong barricades, crash barriers, or protective fencing, making it extremely dangerous, especially for fast-moving vehicles.

“This is not the first time a vehicle has fallen here. Similar incidents have happened in the past too, but no permanent safety arrangements have been made,” a resident said.

The absence of protective infrastructure means vehicles travelling at speed can easily lose control and plunge into the open drain, posing a constant threat to motorists and pedestrians.

Speeding and road safety in focus

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of overspeeding and poor road safety in crowded residential neighbourhoods. Citizens have urged the authorities to install strong barricades, warning signage, reflectors, and speed-calming measures at the site before a more serious accident occurs.

