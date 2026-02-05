Pune: Three Separate Fraud Cases Registered In Pimpri-Chinchwad On 4th February, Over ₹81 Lakh Swindled | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered three separate cases of financial fraud and cheating, collectively amounting to over Rs 81 lakh, on Wednesday (4th February). The cases involve false promises of high investment returns, business fraud, and embezzlement of goods, with arrests made in two of the incidents.

Rs 40 Lakh Trading Scam in Chinchwad Gaon

In the first case, a 42-year-old man was allegedly cheated of Rs 40.09 lakh after being lured with promises of high returns through share market trading. The incident occurred between 11th November 2025 and 12th January 2026 in the Chinchwad Gaon area.

The complainant, Ratnakar Kulkarni, stated that the accused gained his trust by adding him to a WhatsApp group and convincing him to invest in trading and stock marketing schemes. Over time, he transferred large sums into multiple bank accounts but received neither the promised returns nor his principal amount.

A police official said, “Based on his complaint, we have registered a case against Mala Todarwal, Suresh Shukla, and another unidentified mobile number holder. Further investigation is underway.”

Woman Cheated of Rs 18.35 Lakh in Tours & Travels Investment

In the second case, a woman was allegedly defrauded of Rs 18.35 lakh after being promised lucrative monthly returns from a tours and travels business. The fraud reportedly took place between 2017 and 4th February at a shop in Shagun Chowk, Pimpri Camp.

The accused, Jayesh Shivraj Chaudhary (40), asked the complainant to invest Rs 25 lakh in his firm named One World Tour and Travels, assuring monthly returns of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. Although the amount was taken via cheque, only Rs 6,62,241 was returned. Police have arrested Chaudhary, and further investigation is in progress.

Hardware Shop Owner Duped of Rs 23.28 Lakh in Talawade

In the third case, a hardware shop owner from Talwade was cheated of Rs 23.28 lakh after supplying materials on trust to a customer who failed to pay. The incident occurred between 26th November and 14th December 2025, in the Talawade–Dehu Gaon area.

The complainant, Rajendra Dashrath Bhase (54), alleged that the accused, Kumar Ravi Lalbahadur Singh (43), purchased large quantities of hardware material but neither made the payment nor returned the goods. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case of embezzlement and financial fraud.

Police have urged citizens to exercise caution while investing money, especially when promised unusually high returns, and to verify business credentials before entering into financial transactions. Investigations in all three cases are ongoing.