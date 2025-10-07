'Navi Mumbai Airport To Propel Pune's IT, Automobile, Agro-Processing Sectors': Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol | X/@mohol_murlidhar

“Besides providing seamless international travel for citizens, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday, will help the growth of the IT, automobile, electronics, pharma, and agro-processing industries in Pune, said Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

NMAI Private Limited is a special-purpose vehicle created for the construction, operation, maintenance, management, design, development, and expansion of the greenfield international airport project. It is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model between the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and Mumbai International Airport Limited.

To provide an export boost

Mohol said, “3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo can be handled annually at the Navi Mumbai airport. And it would boost exports for industries in Pune district, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, agri-processing sectors, and the automobile sector.”

“Through Pune, one can reach NMIA in around 2.5 hours. This will reduce air cargo transit time and lower export costs. Mumbai is expanding towards Pune, and NMIA will accelerate the development of a new industrial corridor in the Mumbai-Pune metropolitan region. ,” he added.

Moreover, Mohol mentioned on his X handle, “The inauguration of the international airport in Navi Mumbai will propel Maharashtra to new heights. This dream, that will be realised through the auspicious hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is not only a moment of pride for Navi Mumbai but for the entire state of Maharashtra.”

“This project will also bring significant benefits to Pune. As the NMIA provides enhanced business and industrial connectivity will provide direct access to global markets for industries in Pune, Mumbai, and Konkan. It will boost tourism and investment, will open new doors for Pune’s IT, automobile, and educational sectors,” he explained.

“Improved transportation and logistics facilities will also be crucial, facilitating ease of export-import operations. This is not just the beginning of an airport, but the dawn of a new era of Maharashtra’s self-reliance!” Mohol added.