 PMC Launches Citywide Drive Against Illegal Flexes In Pune; ₹21,000 Fine Announced
The PMC issued a notice on Tuesday stating that if any individual is found installing such unauthorised flexes or banners without permission will face legal action. A fine of ₹21,000 per board will be imposed, and the cost of removal will also be recovered from the offenders

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
PMC Launches Citywide Drive Against Illegal Flexes In Pune; ₹21,000 Fine Announced | Sourced

After repeated appeals by the citizens regarding the menace created by hoardings, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a strict drive against unauthorised flexes, hoardings and banners across the city.

Chaitanya Ket, a resident, said, "During the Navratri festival, huge unauthorised flex boards and banners were put up at every square, bus stop, streetlight pole and any available space. The civic officials should take some action. In Viman Nagar, the Sky Signs Department has not taken action against unauthorised advertisements. We gathered and staged a protest against this inaction. After repeated complaints, the civic officials assured that action would be taken against violators."

Meanwhile, the PMC issued a notice on Tuesday stating that if any individual is found installing such unauthorised flexes or banners without permission will face legal action. A fine of ₹21,000 per board will be imposed, and the cost of removal will also be recovered from the offenders.

The Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, said, "We have directed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure that no illegal flexes, hoardings, or banners are displayed in their respective areas. If such materials are found, the concerned Assistant Commissioner will be held responsible."

The PMC has also warned printing presses against printing banners, flexes, or hoardings without prior civic permission. Printing units must operate only after obtaining valid machine permits and storage licenses, stated the release.

Additionally, police have been instructed to take action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, and register FIRs against those responsible for unauthorised displays to protect public property.

