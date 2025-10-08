MSRTC Deploys Nearly 600 ST Buses From Pune To Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra To Ease Diwali Rush | File Photo

On the occasion of Diwali and to avoid passenger inconvenience and overcrowding, nearly 600 additional State Transport (ST) buses have been arranged from Pune to Marathwada, Vidarbha, and other regions.

The extra buses will run from October 15 to November 5 from Pimpri Chinchwad's Vallabhnagar, Shivajinagar, and Swargate bus stations.

Additional Buses for Marathwada, Vidarbha

Every year, extra buses were run from Khadki Cantonment for passengers going to Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Khandesh; but since the Khadki bus stop was not suitable, this year the ST Corporation was looking for a new site.

MSRTC had demanded to provide the 'Aarey' site in front of the Wakdewadi bus station, but since this site was in the possession of the PMRDA, they refused to provide this site. Therefore, the ST Corporation finally decided to run extra buses from the Pimpri-Chinchwad depot.

So, a nearby ground has been rented for parking the extra buses that will be released from this place. While the bus will depart from Vallabhnagar depot, which has been connected to the metro. The ST administration said that additional 396 buses are planned and it will make it easier for passengers to commute.

For Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kokan

Additional buses will operate from the Swargate ST bus stop along with regular buses for passengers from western Maharashtra

Extra 113 Buses for Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Konkan will depart from Swargate, while 80 additional buses will depart from Shivajinagar.

Proper planning has been done by the Corporation to avoid crowding at the bus stops and no additional ticket hike has been done, so MSRTC has appealed to prefer State transport for travelling during Diwali.

Online booking of additional buses has been started and citizens can book tickets from the MSRTC's official website or mobile app. Also, ticket reservations have started at the official ticket booking centre on ST bus depots.

There are a lot of migrants coming to Pune in for jobs, education and business and would often return to their native place during Diwali. The add-on service will be helpful, particularly for passengers travelling back to their hometowns.