Ahilyanagar VIDEO: Congress District Chief Sachin Gujar Kidnapped, Assaulted During Morning Walk |

A shocking incident has been reported from Ahilyanagar district while the local body elections are in full swing in the state. Congress district president Sachin Gujar was kidnapped on November 26 in Shrirampur. Following the kidnapping, Gujar was beaten up and left at a deserted place.

CCTV footage of the incident has come to light, and Congress workers have alleged that some Hindutva people committed this act. After the incident, Shrirampur MLA Hemant Ogale, Gujar and Congress party workers visited the police station to file a complaint in this matter.

राज्यातले पोलिस झोपले आहेत का? अहिल्यानगर येथील काँग्रेसचे जिल्हाध्यक्ष सचिन गुजर यांचे आज सकाळी अपहरण करून त्यांना मारहाण करण्यात आली. लोकप्रतिनिधींना अशा पद्धतीने मारहाण होत असेल तर राज्यात कायदा आणि सुव्यवस्था नाही हे स्पष्ट आहे! गृहमंत्री आतातरी जबाबदारी घेणार आहेत का? ऐन… pic.twitter.com/cnCEyyyMtt — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) November 26, 2025

According to the information received, Sachin Gujar had gone out of his house for a morning walk as usual. Some people who came in a car some distance from his house stopped him. After that, he was forcibly put in a car and beaten up and was left at a deserted place some distance from the city. His mobile phone was also damaged in this incident. This incident has created a stir in the area.

Congress workers have strongly condemned this incident and demanded strict action against the culprits. Although the reason for the kidnapping is not yet clear, suspicion is being expressed that some Hindutva organisations are involved in it. The political atmosphere in the district has heated up due to this matter.

Meanwhile, the incident of this kidnapping has been captured on CCTV camera. Based on this footage, the police are searching for the accused. In the CCTV footage, some suspicious persons are seen forcibly pushing Gujar in a car.

Responding to the incident, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said on X (formerly Twitter), “ Are the police in the state asleep? Congress district president Sachin Gujar from Ahilyanagar was kidnapped this morning and beaten up. If public representatives are being beaten in this manner, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state! Will the Home Minister at least take responsibility now? Attacks are being carried out on opposition leaders right in the middle of elections; if the Home Department cannot handle the affairs, then responsibility should be given to someone else.”

“The accused in this case should be arrested and given strict punishment! In a state like Maharashtra, politics has stooped to such a low level that opposition leaders are being kidnapped and beaten up! Immediate action must be taken by taking note of this,” she added.