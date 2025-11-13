Maharashtra: Leopard Leaps On Moving Car on Pune–Ahilyanagar Road, Injures Itself; Viral Video Shows Animal Struggling To Move, Rescued Later |

Pune: A dramatic encounter unfolded on Tuesday morning along the Pune–Ahilyanagar Road near Kamargaon, when a leopard suddenly leapt onto a moving car, injuring itself in the process. The rare and alarming incident, captured on video, has since gone viral, reigniting concerns over the increasing number of leopard sightings and attacks across Maharashtra.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard darted out from the roadside bushes and attempted to pounce on a car travelling at high speed. The animal misjudged the jump and slammed against the vehicle’s bonnet before tumbling onto the road. Shocked motorists stopped as the injured leopard sat motionless on the tarmac for several minutes. Within moments, a large crowd gathered to witness the scene, prompting chaos on the busy highway.

Forest department officials were soon alerted and rushed to the site. They managed to safely rescue the injured animal and transported it for treatment. The incident comes at a time when Pune district has reported multiple leopard-related attacks in recent weeks, some of which have claimed lives, heightening public anxiety.

Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Deadly Leopard Attack During Rescue Operation In Kolhapur

Meanwhile, in a similar episode in Kolhapur, a police officer narrowly escaped a leopard attack during a rescue operation. The big cat had strayed near the MSEB Mahavitaran office in the heart of the city, triggering panic in the locality.

𝕂𝕆𝕃ℍ𝔸ℙ𝕌ℝ | The leopard's sudden appearance in Kolhapur city has sent shockwaves among residents, with multiple sightings reported in prominent locations like Woodland Hotel, BSNL office, and Mahavitaran office. The big cat's aggressive behavior has led to attacks on… pic.twitter.com/23kDp35PoZ — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) November 11, 2025

During the rescue attempt, the leopard turned aggressive, chasing officers through narrow lanes. In the viral footage, one officer can be seen falling as the leopard pounces on him, but quick action from his team forced the animal to retreat. The officer escaped with minor injuries.

In another development, forest officials in Junnar taluka’s Ghadgepat village successfully trapped a three-year-old female leopard early Sunday morning. The big cat was captured in a cage set up in a banana plantation and later transferred to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for care.