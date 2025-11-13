 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Shot Dead After Heated Argument In Charholi; Dighi Police Register Case Against Two
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Shot Dead After Heated Argument In Charholi; Dighi Police Register Case Against Two

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Gilbile (37, Wadmukhwadi). The suspected accused are Amit Jeevan Pathare (35, Charholi) and Vikrant Thakur (Solu, Khed)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Shot Dead In After Heated Argument In Charholi; Dighi Police Register Case Against Two | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A person was shot dead in the head following an internal dispute on Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 6 PM near Shri Sai Road Carrier, Charholi, on Alankapuram 90 Feet Road. The street was bustling with people, and the public was shocked to hear gunshots in the evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Gilbile (37, Wadmukhwadi). The suspected accused are Amit Jeevan Pathare (35, Charholi) and Vikrant Thakur (Solu, Khed).

Nitin Gilbile and his two friends had come to Shri Sai Road Carrier, Charholi, on Alankapuram 90 Feet Road on Wednesday evening. While the three were sitting in a Toyota Fortuner car with registration number MH 14 LL 8900, they had an argument over personal reasons. During this dispute, the accused duo shot Nitin, resulting in his death.

The accused fled the scene after the incident. The Dighi Police and Crime Branch police rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident. A search for the accused is currently underway.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of the Dighi Police Station, said, “The incident happened on Wednesday evening. A case of murder has been registered. We are investigating the matter further.”

Pistol Seized From Moshi

In a separate operation near the Moshi crematorium, MIDC Bhosari Police seized a pistol. The police have arrested a young man in connection with this case. The police took action on Tuesday afternoon.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Collects Over ₹2.89 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In 2.5 years; Commuters Claim...
article-image

The arrested young man has been identified as Krishna Vitthal Pawar (19, of Moshi). Police Constable Nitin Khese has filed a complaint in this matter at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station.

Police said that they received a tip-off that a person was near the Moshi crematorium with a pistol. Accordingly, the police set a trap and detained Krishna Pawar. A search of his person resulted in the recovery of a pistol valued at ₹20,000 and one live cartridge worth ₹300. The MIDC Bhosari Police are currently investigating the matter.

