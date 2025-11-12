Central Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Hadapsar-Danapur And Hadapsar-Nanded: Check Timings, Routes, Booking Details | Representational Image

To clear the extra rush of passengers during the Puja and Chhath festivals, Pune Division, Central Railway, will run special trains (TOD) between Danapur (DNR) and Hadapsar (HDP) on special charges.

The details are as follows:

1. Train No. 03287 / 03288 Danapur - Hadapsar - Danapur Special (2 Trips Each)

Train No. 03287 Danapur - Hadapsar Special will depart from Danapur (DNR) at 23:45 hrs on Tuesday, 11.11.2025 and Wednesday, 12.11.2025, and arrive at Hadapsar (HDP) at 10:55 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 03288 Hadapsar - Danapur Special will depart from Hadapsar (HDP) at 11:55 hrs on Thursday, 13.11.2025 and Friday, 14.11.2025, and arrive at Danapur (DNR) at 22:00 hrs on the next day.

Halts: Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund Chord Line.

Composition: Total 22 LHB Coaches, including: 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Second Class, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 General Second Class cum Guard Brake Vans.

Reservation:

Booking for the special train 03288 on special charges will open on November 12, 2025, at all PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

The General Second Class and Guard/Luggage Van coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through the UTS system with normal unreserved charges.

Moreover, to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Central Railway has decided to extend the run of the Nanded - Hadapsar - Nanded special trains (TOD) on special charges.

The details are as follows:

1. Train No. 07607 / 07608 Nanded - Hadapsar - Nanded Special (3 Trips Each)

Train No. 07607 Nanded - Hadapsar Special will depart from Nanded (NED) at 08:30 hrs on Tuesdays (11.11.2025, 18.11.2025, and 25.11.2025) and arrive at Hadapsar (HDP) at 21:40 hrs on the same day.

Train No. 07608 Hadapsar - Nanded Special will depart from Hadapsar (HDP) at 22:50 hrs on Tuesdays (11.11.2025, 18.11.2025, and 25.11.2025) and arrive at Nanded (NED) at 12:15 hrs the next day.

Halts: Purna, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Road, Latur, Dharashiv, Barsi Town, Kurduvadi, and Daund.

Composition: Total 22 LHB Coaches, including: 1 First AC, 2 AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 1 Pantry Car, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 Generator Vans.

Reservation:

Booking for the extended trips of special train 07608 on special charges will open on November 11, 2025, at 12:00 hrs at all PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

The General Second Class and Guard/Luggage Van coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through the UTS system with normal unreserved charges. And it is advised that passengers should book their tickets in advance.