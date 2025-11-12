Pune: PMPML Collects Over ₹2.89 Crore From Ticketless Passengers In 2.5 years; Commuters Claim They Face Technical Glitches | File Photo

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has collected more than Rs 2.89 crore in two and a half years from ticketless passengers.

According to the official data, PMPML collected Rs 1.19 crore from April 2023 to March 2024, Rs 90.08 lakh between April 2024 and March 2025 and Rs 78.51 lakh from April 2025 to November 10, 2025, from ticketless travellers.

Kishore Chavan, PRO of PMPML, said, "The main purpose of the action is to maintain discipline and ensure a fair transport system. Travelling without a ticket puts an extra burden on honest passengers, as they do not get seats. Also extra crowd leads to a breakdown of the buses."

"Ticket-checking squads across PMPML’s depots have been conducting regular drives to curb the issue. The surprise inspections and penalty collections have helped in reducing the number of offenders. Our team conducts routine inspections on busy routes, particularly during peak hours. Public awareness campaigns are also being carried out to educate passengers about the importance of travelling with valid tickets or passes," he added.

Meanwhile, many passengers alleged that the malfunctioning of ticket scanners and cashless modes is a challenge for passengers while booking tickets.

Vijay Girme, a regular passenger, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The QR code scanner system for tickets in PMPML is not good. Many times, the money is deducted from the account, but it fails to provide a ticket. Passengers need to scan 2-3 times to get the ticket. To get the money back, we have to raise the ticket; it's a very lengthy and irritating process. PMPML technical staff should work on their digital payment method."

Another passenger, Anand Salunke, said, "The app is quite good, but the other facilities, like tracking of buses, need improvement. Sometimes we are unable to track the buses, leading to longer waiting times or booking a cab instead."