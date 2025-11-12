 Pune Jain Trust Land Deal Row: Cancellation Still Pending As Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Warns Of Renewed Agitation
Pune Jain Trust Land Deal Row: Cancellation Still Pending As Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Warns Of Renewed Agitation

On Tuesday, Jain spiritual leader Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj, who led the protest against the Seth Hirchand Nemchand Jain hostel property deal between the Model Colony trustees and Gokhale Landmarks LLP, warned that the agitation would resume if the deal is not cancelled in the next few days.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Although the Maharashtra charity commissioner has ordered the cancellation of a Jain trust's prime Pune property sale to a builder, neither party has approached the Registration and Stamp Department to formalise the cancellation deed. | Representative Image

Pune: Although the Maharashtra charity commissioner has ordered the cancellation of a Jain trust's prime Pune property sale to a builder, neither party has approached the Registration and Stamp Department to formalise the cancellation deed, officials said.

On Tuesday, Jain spiritual leader Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj, who led the protest against the Seth Hirchand Nemchand Jain hostel property deal between the Model Colony trustees and Gokhale Landmarks LLP, warned that the agitation would resume if the deal is not cancelled in the next few days.

The land, which houses a boarding facility for Jain students and a Bhagwan Mahavir temple, is located in the upmarket Model Colony and was acquired by Pune-based Gokhale Landmarks LLP earlier this year for Rs 311 crore from the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Memorial Trust.

Of the total sum, Rs 230 crore was paid, while the remaining amount was for the redevelopment of the hostel.

However, the deal faced stiff opposition from the students, alumni, seers and other members of the Jain community, prompting both parties to call off the deal.

After the opposition from the community, the Gokhale Landmarks LLP and the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Digambar Smarak Trust expressed their desire to cancel the sale deed.

An official from the Inspector General Registration (IGR) office on Tuesday confirmed that both parties have not yet approached the Registration and Stamps Department with the cancellation deed.

Jain spiritual leader Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj on Tuesday said a senior sage from the community would sit on an indefinite hunger strike outside the chief minister's residence if the deal is not scrapped.

The controversy had taken a political turn with former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar alleging the involvement of Union minister Murlidhar Mohol in the transaction, a charge denied by the latter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

