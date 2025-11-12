Mumbai: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Accused Of Extorting ₹1.5 Crore From Advocate | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Dindoshi sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of 27-year-old student Parul Rana, accused of extorting Rs 1.50 crore from a city-based advocate. The complainant, known for representing India internationally, alleged that Rana threatened to make compromising photographs viral if he failed to pay. The court, while dismissing the plea, observed that sexual relations between consenting adults are not an offence in India.

It noted that partial receipt of money through online transactions was undisputed and that specific allegations of extortion existed. The FIR prima facie showed that Rana possessed compromising photographs and threatened to make them public. According to the complainant, he met Rana in May 2024 through a mutual friend and stayed in touch. On June 6, while attending a conference in Geneva, Rana allegedly sought financial help for a medical emergency, prompting him to transfer Rs 2.5 lakh.

He paid another Rs 2.5 lakh in July and Rs 5 lakh from a friend’s account on July 9. The two travelled to Bali later that month, with expenses borne by him, during which Rana allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh. Suspecting deceit, he began distancing himself. The advocate further alleged that on July 31, Rana and her sister stayed at his house, taking Rs 10 lakh while leaving. He claimed to have given Rana Rs 1.50 crore in cash and Rs 50 lakh online. As he withdrew from the relationship, Rana allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and make his photographs viral.

He also reported threats from Rana and her family to him and his wife, leading to a complaint at Goregaon police station. Rana denied receiving Rs 1.50 crore and argued that no cheating offence was established. She claimed inadequate time to attend a police summons due to residing in another state. However, the court noted her refusal to appear, citing fear of arrest in another case, and concluded that her conduct showed unwillingness to cooperate. Citing her criminal antecedents and role as the prime accused, the court refused anticipatory bail, stating her absence could impede the investigation.

