 Mumbai: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Accused Of Extorting ₹1.5 Crore From Advocate
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Accused Of Extorting ₹1.5 Crore From Advocate

Mumbai: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Accused Of Extorting ₹1.5 Crore From Advocate

The Dindoshi sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of 27-year-old student Parul Rana, accused of extorting ₹1.5 crore from a Mumbai advocate by threatening to leak compromising photos. The court noted her refusal to cooperate and cited prima facie evidence of extortion. It stated that consensual relations aren’t illegal but denied bail due to her conduct and criminal antecedents.

Charul Shah Joshi Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Accused Of Extorting ₹1.5 Crore From Advocate | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Dindoshi sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of 27-year-old student Parul Rana, accused of extorting Rs 1.50 crore from a city-based advocate. The complainant, known for representing India internationally, alleged that Rana threatened to make compromising photographs viral if he failed to pay. The court, while dismissing the plea, observed that sexual relations between consenting adults are not an offence in India.

It noted that partial receipt of money through online transactions was undisputed and that specific allegations of extortion existed. The FIR prima facie showed that Rana possessed compromising photographs and threatened to make them public. According to the complainant, he met Rana in May 2024 through a mutual friend and stayed in touch. On June 6, while attending a conference in Geneva, Rana allegedly sought financial help for a medical emergency, prompting him to transfer Rs 2.5 lakh.

Read Also
'Turn New York City Into Mumbai': US Real Estate Investor Barry Sternlicht Opposes NYC Mayor...
article-image

He paid another Rs 2.5 lakh in July and Rs 5 lakh from a friend’s account on July 9. The two travelled to Bali later that month, with expenses borne by him, during which Rana allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh. Suspecting deceit, he began distancing himself. The advocate further alleged that on July 31, Rana and her sister stayed at his house, taking Rs 10 lakh while leaving. He claimed to have given Rana Rs 1.50 crore in cash and Rs 50 lakh online. As he withdrew from the relationship, Rana allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and make his photographs viral.

He also reported threats from Rana and her family to him and his wife, leading to a complaint at Goregaon police station. Rana denied receiving Rs 1.50 crore and argued that no cheating offence was established. She claimed inadequate time to attend a police summons due to residing in another state. However, the court noted her refusal to appear, citing fear of arrest in another case, and concluded that her conduct showed unwillingness to cooperate. Citing her criminal antecedents and role as the prime accused, the court refused anticipatory bail, stating her absence could impede the investigation.

FPJ Shorts
'Hope Usse Bhi Cricket...': Vijender Singh Expresses Dismay Over Demolition Of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
'Hope Usse Bhi Cricket...': Vijender Singh Expresses Dismay Over Demolition Of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal
Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Deal
'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast, Offer Condolences To Victims' Families
'Deeply Affected': Kajal Aggarwal, Nagarjuna, Vishal & Other Celebs Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast, Offer Condolences To Victims' Families
Grok's Reply To Elon Musk's Lord Ganesha Query Goes Viral: Netizens Ask, 'Is Grok Hindu?'
Grok's Reply To Elon Musk's Lord Ganesha Query Goes Viral: Netizens Ask, 'Is Grok Hindu?'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha...

Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha...

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train

Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case