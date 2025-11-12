 'Turn New York City Into Mumbai': US Real Estate Investor Barry Sternlicht Opposes NYC Mayor Mamdani's 'Rent Freeze' Proposal
'Turn New York City Into Mumbai': US Real Estate Investor Barry Sternlicht Opposes NYC Mayor Mamdani's 'Rent Freeze' Proposal

U.S. real estate investor Barry Sternlicht has opposed New York City's proposed rent freeze by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, warning it could lead to a market collapse. He argues it may result in non-payment from tenants, reduced investment from property owners.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
A prominent U.S. real-estate investor has warned that the housing market in New York City risks collapsing under a proposed rent‐freeze plan. Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, said that the plan by newly-elected mayor Zohran Mamdani could turn New York into a city like Mumbai, where the system is overburdened and investment suffers.

Sternlicht’s criticism centres on Mamdani’s proposal to freeze rents across the city because tenants’ incomes have stagnated. He warned that this could trigger a chain reaction, non-payments by tenants, withdrawal of investment by property owners and developers, and erosion of confidence in property ownership.

He also pointed out that New York already faces high construction costs, strong trade union demands and heavy regulatory burdens, which make new housing supply expensive and difficult to bring online. According to Sternlicht, layering a rent freeze on top of those challenges may create untenable conditions for developers.

Talking to CNBC about Mamdani's housing policy, Sternlich said, "The far left gets really nuts and says the tenants don't have to pay. Well, you can't kick them out if they don't pay. So the neighbour finds out the neighbour isn't paying, and they don't pay, and the next guy doesn't pay, and then you're basically going to turn New York City into Mumbai,” he said.

In his view, the root problem is not simply tenants’ affordability but a shortage of housing supply and the structural cost pressures within the city. He said that unless major subsidies or reforms are introduced, these supply constraints will persist. He also expressed concern about public safety, suggesting that if residents feel unsafe, they may leave the city, further weakening its prospects.

Mamdani, who campaigned on a platform of tenant rights and affordability, argues that income stagnation among residents demands immediate relief and that landlords hold too much power.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani, New York City's new Mayor, focuses on affordable living for working-class residents through initiatives like freezing rents, fare-free transit, and a new Department of Community Safety. He plans free childcare, higher wages for workers, affordable housing, and improvements to climate education, funded by higher corporate taxes and taxing top earners.

