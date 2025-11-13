After Years Of Wait, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Gets Official Flag Approved By Maharashtra DGP | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: After a wait of seven years after the establishment of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), a separate component flag has been made available to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Sources within the police department said that this was only possible due to the constant follow-up efforts of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey. The Director General of Police (DGP) office granted approval to this component flag on Monday.

According to available details, component flags are approved and authorised by the Director General of Police office for various districts and commissionerates within the Maharashtra Police Force. These component flags are used while participating in the Maharashtra Police Duty Meet and other state-level police competitions.

PCPC was established on 15th August 2018, as it was separated from the Pune City Police Commissionerate and the Pune Rural Police Force. However, the Commissionerate did not yet have a component flag. Taking this into consideration, Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey prepared a sketch of the component flag for the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate and submitted a report to the Director General of Police of the state for its approval. The DGP office granted its approval on November 10, 2025.

Importance of the Component Flag

The component flag holds significant importance as it represents the distinct identity and pride of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate within the Maharashtra Police Force. It symbolises unity, discipline, and the unique character of the commissionerate, especially during official ceremonies, parades, and state-level police competitions such as the Maharashtra Police Duty Meet.

The flag serves as a mark of recognition and institutional honour, distinguishing the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police from other commissionerates. Its approval reflects administrative independence, growing stature, and the professional evolution of the force since its establishment in 2018.