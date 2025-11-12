Pune To Be India's First City With Fully Green Bus Fleet By December 2025 |

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the addition of 2,000 new buses to its fleet. The new induction will include 1,000 CNG buses and 1,000 electric buses, aimed at making public transport environmentally friendly. Additionally, diesel buses will be phased out by the end of December 2025, resulting in a fleet comprising only CNG and electric buses.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Pankaj Deore, Managing Director of PMPML, said, “The Centre has approved the purchase of 1,000 electric buses for Pune under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. The move aims to strengthen PMPML’s fleet, reduce congestion, and curb pollution.”

The proposal, cleared by Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, will fully meet the needs of passenger demand. Currently, PMPML operates approximately 2000 buses, of which 490 are electric, 217 are diesel buses, and 1328 are CNG-based buses.

PMPML buses frequently face backlash due to breakdowns, citing heavy crowds, and a shortage in fleets. After the addition of 2000 fleets, the shortage of buses will be fulfilled, and passengers will get a proper seat to sit. Also, the criminal activities will decrease.

However, our target is to remove all diesel buses by the end of December 2025. After that, Pune will be the first city in the country who operate eco-friendly buses.

“We are working on an urban transport module. Moreover, these buses will be equipped with modern CCTV cameras for the passengers' safety. The theft cases will decrease, and it will be easy for the police to arrest such criminals,” Deore added.