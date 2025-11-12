 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Home Games To Be Played At Pune’s MCA Stadium? Here’s All You Need To Know
This shift in venue is due to the June 4 stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s victory celebrations earlier this year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). | (Image Credits: RCB X)

In fantastic news for Punekars, the home games of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are likely to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje.

Speaking to TOI, MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal said, “This arrangement is in discussion, but it’s not confirmed yet. They have a problem in Karnataka due to the stampede. So, they are looking for a venue, and we have offered them our stadium."

"There are preliminary discussions, and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place, then probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” he added.

This shift in venue is due to the June 4 stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s victory celebrations earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the auction for IPL 2026 is likely to be held in Abu Dhabi, with the league's governing council still working to finalise the deal and venue.

As of now, the date for the auction is December 15–16.

A final confirmation on the venue and date will be made within the next few days.

The 2025 IPL season was one for the ages, as the man in number 18, Virat Kohli, ended his 18-year-long wait for an IPL trophy with RCB, beating Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final by six runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

