Pune Crime: Fed Up With Abuse, Woman Murders Live-In Partner In Chakan; Three Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Chakan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A woman, frustrated by her boyfriend's constant arguments, decided to murder him with the help of two other men. They killed him, wrapped his body in a blanket and dumped it in a secluded spot. In connection with this case, Crime Branch's Unit Three of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has arrested the girlfriend and two accomplices from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District, officials announced on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aarti Kumari Bijlauram Urao (23), Akash Bijlauram Urao (21), and Balmuni Kumari Ramchandra Urao (21), all natives of Jharkhand. The deceased boyfriend was identified as Mukesh Kumar (24). A case of murder has been registered at the Chakan Police Station.

Police officials said that Aarti Kumari and Mukesh had been in a relationship for the past three years and were living together. However, Mukesh constantly physically assaulted Aarti Kumari and frequently argued with her. Tired of this harassment, Aarti Kumari, along with her younger brother Akash and his friend Balmuni, brutally assaulted Mukesh Kumar on October 2nd, hitting him severely on the head and face, which resulted in his death, said the police.

A police official further said, "To destroy evidence, they then wrapped Mukesh’s body in a blanket and threw it into the grass at a secluded location in Kadachiwadi, within the jurisdiction of the Chakan Police Station. The incident came to light on October 4th. Since the body had started to decompose, identifying the victim and tracking down the culprits presented a significant challenge for the police."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, "Sr PI Jitendra Kadam and PSI Sunil Jawale of the Crime Branch Unit Three showed photographs of the deceased in the surrounding areas with their team. They subsequently received information that some people who had been residing in Kadachiwadi had vacated their room and left for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following this lead, the police located the suspects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and arrested all three."

The crime branch unit three has given the custody of the arrested accused to the Chakan Police Station. Further investigation is underway.