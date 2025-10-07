Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner Shekhar Singh Transferred; Former PCMC Chief & Maha Metro MD Shravan Hardikar Appointed Temporary Chief | Linkedin

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle announced by the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh (IAS) has been transferred. He has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Kumbh Mela in Nashik. The order also included a list of several other key IAS transfers across the state.

Until a new appointment is made, Maha Metro Managing Director and former PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar (IAS) will hold additional charge as the civic chief of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Hardikar had earlier served as the PCMC Commissioner between 2017 and 2020. During his tenure, Hardikar was credited with pushing several major urban development and infrastructure projects. This included initiatives under the Smart City Mission, river rejuvenation, and improvements in solid waste management.

Outgoing Commissioner Shekhar Singh took charge of PCMC in August 2022. He succeeded IAS Rajesh Patil. During his tenure, Singh focused on strengthening e-governance systems, road infrastructure, and improving public amenities. Singh was also at the forefront of managing the civic body’s response to the post-pandemic challenges. He also aggressively implemented urban expansion in the rapidly growing industrial hub.

The latest reshuffle also includes transfers of several other IAS officers across Maharashtra:

- M. Devendra Singh, District Collector of Ratnagiri, has been appointed Member Secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Mumbai.

- Jalaj Sharma, District Collector of Nashik, has been named Metropolitan Commissioner, Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

- Ayush Prasad, District Collector of Jalgaon, has been transferred as District Collector, Nashik.

- Rohan Ghughe, CEO of Zilla Parishad Thane, will now serve as District Collector, Jalgaon.

- Sanjay Kolte, Managing Director of Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project, Mumbai, has been appointed Sugar Commissioner, Pune.

- Manoj Jindal, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, Mumbai, has been appointed District Collector, Ratnagiri.