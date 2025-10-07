 'Zero Civic Sense': Netizens React As Pune's FC Road Overflows With Garbage
"Pune is so abandoned because the politicians know that Punekars are easy to manipulate every election. And Punekars are super predictable. Unless Pune votes radically, it’s not going to see any change," an X user wrote

Updated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
X/@amarbarwe

Pune's Fergusson College (FC) Road is a popular hangout spot for citizens. From mobile covers and fast fashion clothing to imitation jewellery and books, one can get almost everything on this road. It is also a go-to food place. From popular joints like Vaishali and Rupali to street-food vendors, this place buzzes till midnight. However, all this leads to garbage piling up on the streets.

Sharing pictures of the garbage-filled road, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "When citizens and illegal hawkers of the so-called Smart City Pune have zero civic sense! Garbage on FC Road keeps piling up, and the sweepers religiously and patiently go on with their job. Utter disbelief at the zero civic sense."

"The first step to solve this issue is to accept there is an issue of hawkers and people using their facilities creating this mess. Then the next step is to weed out the problem. Clear the place and the footpath of these people. Only then will this get solved," a user commented.

"Pune is so abandoned because the politicians know that Punekars are easy to manipulate every election. And Punekars are super predictable. Unless Pune votes radically, it’s not going to see any change," another user wrote.

"Have you noticed how many times authorities come and clean the place, sometimes not even once a day? All they do is take out the budget and sit in the office all day doing nothing and pocket that money. The system is rigged, not the citizens’ fault," a third user stated.

Check out the reactions below:

