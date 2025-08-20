VIDEOS: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Pune University Road Flyover After Constant Demands From Residents

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Pune University Road Flyover After Constant Demands From Residents | Sourced

Pune: After constant demands from residents of Pune, one side of the Pune University Flyover has finally been inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The side of the flyover which connects Aundh and Shivajinagar has been opened, while the Pashan side of the flyover connecting Shivajinagar is yet to be completed.

The work for this flyover was completed weeks ago. The flyover is on top of the key Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk, which has constant traffic. The ongoing flyover and Pune Metro Line 3 works had made this problem even worse.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) was in charge of building this flyover. This is a two-tier flyover, connecting Aundh and Pashan sides to Shivajinagar, and a metro line will go over it. Once completed, the traffic congestion experienced at University Chowk is expected to reduce, making it very vital.

Some weeks ago, the works for the flyover were reported to be complete, but still it wasn't open to commuters. Residents started demanding the inauguration, raising questions about what the administration was waiting for. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Pune, hearing public sentiment, went over and themselves did an inauguration.

Even after that, the flyover remained closed. After much citizens' criticism, yesterday Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole and PMRDA administration announced on Wednesday it would be inaugurated by CM Fadnavis. CM Fadnavis inaugurated it around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Residents hope that now the traffic congestion at University Chowk will be solved.

The opening ceremony was marked by vibrant dhol-tasha performances, with residents and local leaders gathering in large numbers to witness the long-awaited moment. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and relief, as people expressed hope that the new flyover would finally ease the persistent traffic woes at University Chowk.