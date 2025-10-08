Pune: MPCB Slaps ₹17.1 Crore Fine On Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat For Failing To Set Up STP

Indrayani River | File Photo

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 17.1 crore on Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat as it failed to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs), and the sewage water was being released directly into the river, which led to water pollution in the Indrayani River.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed all local bodies to commission their STPs by March 31, 2021. The directives also mentioned that those missing the deadline were to pay ₹10 lakh per month per STP from April 2021 onwards. Despite the clear directions, Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat failed to comply, resulting in the heavy penalty.

In an affidavit submitted to the NGT, MPCB stated that the total environmental compensation amounts to ₹17.1 crore. The Board, through a letter dated September 12, 2025, officially informed Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat about the assessment and the need to pay the amount.

The matter dates back to a February 2024 news report that showed toxic foam floating on the surface of the Indrayani River in Pune. The disturbing visuals had prompted the NGT to take up the issue on its own, holding civic bodies accountable for pollution caused by untreated sewage.

Officials from MPCB said that despite several reminders, untreated domestic waste continues to flow into the river. “This is not just a legal issue, it’s a matter of public health and respect for our natural resources,” an official said.

The MPCB has urged the Nagar Panchayat to immediately complete the installation and operation of its sewage treatment plants to prevent further damage to the river and avoid additional penalties.

The Board has also highlighted that safeguarding rivers and the environment is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to come forward for projects under the ‘Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)’ initiative.