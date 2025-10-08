 Pune: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles Fined For Illegal Parking In 3 Years; ₹70.26 Crore Collected In Penalties
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles Fined For Illegal Parking In 3 Years; ₹70.26 Crore Collected In Penalties

Pune: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles Fined For Illegal Parking In 3 Years; ₹70.26 Crore Collected In Penalties

Data reveals that 3,11,895 vehicles were fined in 2023, generating fines worth ₹18.05 crore. The numbers soared further in 2024, with 3,68,857 violations and fines amounting to ₹23.81 crore. However, the condition has worsened in 2025 as, in just 9 months, traffic police fined 3,95,513 violators, collecting ₹28.39 crore, surpassing all previous years’ figures

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles Fined For Illegal Parking In 3 Years; ₹70.26 Crore Collected In Penalties | FPJ Photos

Parking space in Pune is the biggest challenge for Punekars as the number of registered vehicles under Pune City RTO has surpassed 40 lakh. Meanwhile, the administration has failed to find an alternative solution for parking spaces, leading to severe traffic jams and continuous choking on key roads in the city.

According to the data shared by the Traffic Department, the number of ‘No Parking’ violations has crossed a staggering 10.76 lakh cases between 2023 and October 7, 2025.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Fed Up With Abuse, Woman Murders Live-In Partner In Chakan; Three Arrested By...
article-image

₹70.26 crore generated in fines

The Pune City Traffic Police have generated a whopping ₹70.26 crore in fines from offenders during this period, which highlights the struggle with vehicular congestion and limited parking infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
'Thank You For Your Kind Attention..': Amit Shah's Sly Dig At Donald Trump While Moving To Zoho Mail
'Thank You For Your Kind Attention..': Amit Shah's Sly Dig At Donald Trump While Moving To Zoho Mail
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Moves Official Email To Zoho Mail
Telangana: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy Of Neglect As Gurukul Welfare Schools Face Closure
Telangana: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy Of Neglect As Gurukul Welfare Schools Face Closure
Kerala Lottery Result: October 08, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-21 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 08, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-21 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Data reveals that 3,11,895 vehicles were fined in 2023, generating fines worth ₹18.05 crore. The numbers soared further in 2024, with 3,68,857 violations and fines amounting to ₹23.81 crore.

However, the condition has worsened in 2025 as, in just 9 months, traffic police fined 3,95,513 violators, collecting ₹28.39 crore, surpassing all previous years’ figures.

Read Also
‘My Name Is Being Defamed’: Gautami Patil Breaks Silence, Says Driver Was Behind The Wheel In...
article-image

Cracking down on illegal parking zones

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “These vehicles have been penalised for parking in no-parking spaces and causing severe traffic jams on particular roads. Many times, people park their vehicles in no-parking zones because they are in a hurry. Vehicle owners need to understand that violating traffic norms is unacceptable, and vehicles should be parked only at designated places. We are cracking down on illegal parking zones across major areas like FC Road, JM Road and Koregaon Park. Awareness drives are also being conducted.”

Lack of discipline among vehicle owners

Residents and commuters say the situation reflects both poor urban planning and a lack of discipline among vehicle owners.

Read Also
MSRTC Deploys Nearly 600 ST Buses From Pune To Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra To Ease...
article-image

Sagar Bansode, a resident of Swargate, said, “Finding a legal parking spot in central Pune is almost impossible. People are forced to park on the roadside even when they don’t want to.”

Amit Vibhute, a resident of Rasta Peth, highlighted, “The fines keep increasing, but there is hardly any solution in sight. The administration needs to create more designated parking spaces, not just penalise citizens. In the Rasta Peth area, many shops dealing in used vehicles have openly parked the used vehicles on the footpath. But police avoid fining them because they pay a minimal amount to the officers per month.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: MPCB Slaps ₹17.1 Crore Fine On Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat For Failing To Set Up STP

Pune: MPCB Slaps ₹17.1 Crore Fine On Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat For Failing To Set Up STP

Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In...

Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In...

Pune: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles Fined For Illegal Parking In 3 Years; ₹70.26 Crore Collected In...

Pune: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles Fined For Illegal Parking In 3 Years; ₹70.26 Crore Collected In...

Pune: Chaos In Yerawada As Armed Gang Brandishes Koytas, Terrifies Local Residents - VIDEO

Pune: Chaos In Yerawada As Armed Gang Brandishes Koytas, Terrifies Local Residents - VIDEO

MSRTC Deploys Nearly 600 ST Buses From Pune To Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra To Ease...

MSRTC Deploys Nearly 600 ST Buses From Pune To Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra To Ease...