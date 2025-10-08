Pune: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles Fined For Illegal Parking In 3 Years; ₹70.26 Crore Collected In Penalties | FPJ Photos

Parking space in Pune is the biggest challenge for Punekars as the number of registered vehicles under Pune City RTO has surpassed 40 lakh. Meanwhile, the administration has failed to find an alternative solution for parking spaces, leading to severe traffic jams and continuous choking on key roads in the city.

According to the data shared by the Traffic Department, the number of ‘No Parking’ violations has crossed a staggering 10.76 lakh cases between 2023 and October 7, 2025.

₹70.26 crore generated in fines

The Pune City Traffic Police have generated a whopping ₹70.26 crore in fines from offenders during this period, which highlights the struggle with vehicular congestion and limited parking infrastructure.

Data reveals that 3,11,895 vehicles were fined in 2023, generating fines worth ₹18.05 crore. The numbers soared further in 2024, with 3,68,857 violations and fines amounting to ₹23.81 crore.

However, the condition has worsened in 2025 as, in just 9 months, traffic police fined 3,95,513 violators, collecting ₹28.39 crore, surpassing all previous years’ figures.

Cracking down on illegal parking zones

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “These vehicles have been penalised for parking in no-parking spaces and causing severe traffic jams on particular roads. Many times, people park their vehicles in no-parking zones because they are in a hurry. Vehicle owners need to understand that violating traffic norms is unacceptable, and vehicles should be parked only at designated places. We are cracking down on illegal parking zones across major areas like FC Road, JM Road and Koregaon Park. Awareness drives are also being conducted.”

Lack of discipline among vehicle owners

Residents and commuters say the situation reflects both poor urban planning and a lack of discipline among vehicle owners.

Sagar Bansode, a resident of Swargate, said, “Finding a legal parking spot in central Pune is almost impossible. People are forced to park on the roadside even when they don’t want to.”

Amit Vibhute, a resident of Rasta Peth, highlighted, “The fines keep increasing, but there is hardly any solution in sight. The administration needs to create more designated parking spaces, not just penalise citizens. In the Rasta Peth area, many shops dealing in used vehicles have openly parked the used vehicles on the footpath. But police avoid fining them because they pay a minimal amount to the officers per month.”