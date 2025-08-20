From Domestic Abuse To Trafficking: Why More Women & Children Are Going Missing In Pune | Unsplash

In September 2022, Asif received a distressing call from his uncle, informing him that his niece, Sakina (name changed), had gone missing. Sakina, who married Nadeem Chikna, a wanted criminal under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), in 2014 at age 17, had been in a long-term relationship with him. The couple have a seven-year-old son. Two months later, Sakina contacted her father, revealing her whereabouts, and was traced. She is now safe and stable with her family and relatives.

'The police have failed'

In another case in Khed, 60-year-old Lata Shinde (name changed) has been missing for eight years. Her daughter-in-law, Sarita Shinde (name changed), told The Free Press Journal, “We had arguments, but they were generally non-serious. One day in June 2017, she disappeared.” Despite multiple reports to the police, Lata remains untraced. Her son, Manoj, added, “My mother had no dementia or memory loss. The police have failed to locate her.”

'He abandoned me because I couldn’t give him a son'

Similarly, Manjusha Sathe (name changed), 37, faced challenges lodging an FIR at Shindewahi Police Station (Velu Phata) against her husband, Shubash Shinde (name changed). The police cited their unmarried status and uncertainty about her child’s father as reasons for not registering the FIR. Manjusha told FPJ, “He abandoned me because I couldn’t give him a son.” Currently staying at a friend’s house in Khed, she struggles to find work after previously being engaged in domestic jobs. “I am sleeping at the bus stand. How can I sustain myself and my seven-month-old daughter?” she said.

Additionally, FPJ reported on August 17, 2025, that a six-day-old infant was abandoned under a bench at Wagheshwar Garden in Wagholi. Nearby residents saw a woman abandoning the baby and fleeing the scene.

NCRB data

These cases underscore the growing plight of missing women and children in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 data, over 13.13 lakh girls and women went missing between 2019 and 2021, with Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal reporting the highest numbers. In Maharashtra alone, 1,78,400 women and 13,033 girls went missing during this period.

At a meeting on July 30, 2025, between the Pune Police Commissioner and the Pune Crime Branch, data on missing minors and women in Pune from 2022 to July 2025 was released. The number of untraced cases surged from 43 in 2022 to 285 by July 2025, marking an increase of approximately 562.79%. Conversely, the number of individuals successfully traced decreased from 640 in 2022 to 385 by July 2025, reflecting a decline of about 39.84%. During this period, 672 males and 2,243 females were reported kidnapped, abducted or missing, with 595 males and 1,790 females traced, while 77 males and 543 females remained untraced.

'Women from low-income groups and minorities are vulnerable'

Anwar Sheikh, founder of the NGO Miss Faraha Foundation, along with his wife Faraha, has consistently raised concerns about the rising cases of missing women and children in Pune. Anwar told FPJ, “In most of the ‘missing women’ cases, she had either faced domestic violence, unwanted pregnancy before marriage or fraud, and in some cases rape.” He added that women from low-income groups and minorities are particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

'Missing women complaints are handled by the local police station'

The role of the Commissionerate of Women and Child Development (WCD) in Pune in tracking missing women and children remains unclear. Tasked with empowering women and children through shelter homes, legal and medical counselling services, WCD’s involvement appears limited. A WCD official, on the condition of anonymity, told FPJ, “Missing women complaints are handled by the local police station. We do not keep records of them directly. If cases are transferred to WCD, we keep tabs on them.” Pune has One Stop Centres (OSCs) like Sakhi OSC in Mundhwa and Dalvi Hospital in Shivajinagar, offering shelter, counselling and legal services, the official added. However, when asked about coordination between the police and WCD, the official declined to comment.

A communication gap between the police and WCD regarding anti-human trafficking efforts is evident. Asha Lata, a police inspector at the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), told FPJ that it had been two years since AHTU was formed to prevent the trafficking of women and children. She recalled a case where the AHTU asked Pune Police to help trace a woman of Bihar who went missing in Pune.

'Cases untraced for over six months by local police are transferred to the AHTU'

Asha Lata told FPJ, “It becomes difficult to trace women when they remain missing for more than 2-3 years.” The AHTU primarily focuses on locating minors, and adult cases untraced for over six months by local police are transferred to the AHTU. The recent ‘Operation Muskan’ initiative by Pune Police aimed to locate missing persons, potentially linked to human trafficking, family disputes or other social factors. Lata noted that investigations are often hindered when families hide information or refrain from filing complaints due to fear or stigma.

The Police Department records missing women and children under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). However, cases of women who intentionally go missing due to patriarchal family pressure or domestic abuse are not accounted for. NCRB relies on FIRs from police stations, but underreporting occurs when cases are labelled as family disputes. For instance, in Sakina’s and Manjusha’s cases, Manchar and Shindewahi Police Stations refused to register FIRs despite repeated requests.

For women like Sakina and Manjusha, effective communication between the police and WCD is crucial for rehabilitation. Anwar noted that many women return to their families after a few months, depending on their sense of safety from their husbands or immediate dangers. He emphasised the need for accessible counselling services for those affected by domestic violence or marital disputes. Anwar suggested establishing a dedicated cell, similar to the Damini Squad, to track missing persons and provide counselling to address this societal issue.

Bharosa Cell

The Bharosa Cell of Pune Crime Branch, established in 2019, aims to provide assistance and counselling to vulnerable women and children. Lata said, “Through dedicated helplines, temporary shelter homes, initiatives like Damini Squad, and legal counselling services, Pune Police has resolved several missing minor and women cases, ensuring safety and justice.”