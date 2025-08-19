2.5 Hours From Chakan To Pune University Circle In Heavy Rains: Businessman Slams Administration On Twitter, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Replies | X

Pune: Traffic in Pune can be a huge task to navigate through. Not only in the city, but the whole district is a centre of attraction in the state of Maharashtra due to its culture, industries, educational institutes, IT companies, and many others. Residents and commuters here are always frustrated due to traffic. One such businessman recently vented his feelings on X (formerly Twitter).

X user Dr Sudhir Mehta wrote, "The return journey is showing me 2.5 hours at this time to travel from Chakan to University Circle. It would have been easier to fly to Delhi instead. Better to wait till midnight before attempting the arduous, backbreaking journey of 26 km. This although Chakan is one of the largest auto hubs in Asia, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and large GST collections for the country."

Dr Sudhir Mehta, a businessman, is the chairman of Pinnacle India and EKA Mobility. He is also the former president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

In another post, he wrote, "It’s faster & more painless to have a 'tooth extraction' than travel from Pune to Chakan or Ranjangaon. There is no drainage, garbage lines the streets & a continuous battle for supremacy on potholes, with some tar sections masquerading as roads for embellishment."

Both posts have gone viral. Many people have reacted to them. Even Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted to his post. In a reply, he wrote, "Agreed! Chakan MIDC is in dire need of attention from all authorities. Just like Hinjawadi IT Park, I was able to get the attention of CM Devendra Fadnavis towards Chakan, and along with the Chakan Industrial Association, PMRDA, and MIDC, we have formed a task group. Positive changes are already visible. #UNCLOGChakanMIDC online signature campaign is getting a good response from entrepreneurs, employees, and Chakan residents."