Yuvarang 2025: Five-Day Cultural Extravaganza Begins in Jalgaon |

The poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary of north Maharashtra university , which has a glorious tradition of 25 years, is celebrating the “Silver Youth Festival” under the name of Yuvarang.

This year, the festival will be held from October 8 to 12, in the courtyard of G. H. Raisoni College, Jalgaon, and 1800 students from 114 colleges will participate in it, informed the Director of G. H. Raisoni Institute, Prof. Dr. Priti Agarwal, while speaking at a press conference today. At this time, the press conference was attended by the Director of the Student Development Department of the university, Prof. Dr. Jayendra Lekurwale and Youth Festival Coordinator, Prof. Dr. Sanjay Shekhawat.

On Thursday on October 9 , The grand inauguration of the Silver Yuvarang Festival will be held at 9 am under the auspices of Maharashtra State Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Hon. Girishji Mahajan. The inauguration program will be presided over by Vice Chancellor of North Maharashtra University Prof. Dr. Vijay L. Maheshwari, and the chief guest will be Jain Group industries President . Ashok Jain, said Dr. Priti Agarwal.

Silver Yuvarang: 25 years of glory

‘Yuvarang’ means a festival of youth art, enthusiasm and brilliance of talent. This festival of colors gives direction to the dreams of the new generation. In the last twenty-five years, this Yuvarang platform has produced many renowned artists, writers, literary and cultural personalities. This year is the silver jubilee year of Yuvarang and it was said that this silver jubilee celebration of the achievements of youth will be adorned with the glory of grand, divine and unique cultural as well as national heritage.

‘Vande Mataram 150’ concept at the center

This year, the 2025 Youth Festival is based on the central concept of ‘Vande Mataram – 150’. This year, the national anthem ‘Vande Mataram’ by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, which gave direction to the Indian freedom movement, ignited the flame of revolution and shaped the consciousness of patriotism, and its mother novel ‘Anandamath’ are completing 150 years. In celebration of this historical moment, the organizers said on this occasion that this year’s Yuvarang Festival will be a grand confluence of artistry, culture and patriotism.

A grand theatrical experiment of “Anandamath” will be performed at the festival

The Marathi musical play “Anandamath”, written by Vinita Telang and directed by Ravindra Satpute, is based on the famous Bengali novel ‘Anandamath’ by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the publication of this novel, and this play based on the concept of the same “Yuwarang” festival has been selected for a special presentation. On October 8, 2025, after the registration of all students is completed, at 7.00 pm, this Marathi musical play will be performed at the ‘Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay Hall’ of G. H. Raisoni College

Various committees, 114 colleges participating

G. H. Raisoni Institute Director Prof. Dr. Priti Agarwal said that 114 colleges have registered for this Yuwarang festival and a total of 1800 students including managers have registered. She informed that 25 committees have been formed for the planning.

On October 12, 2025, at 10.00 am, the prize distribution and conclusion of the ‘Yuvarang’ festival will be held. The concluding ceremony will be attended by Union Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse, Maharashtra State Water Supply Minister.

Gulabrao Patil, Textiles Minister Sanjay Savkare, and Jalgaon city MLA Rajumama Bhole will be present as the chief guests, while the program will be graced by the special presence of famous Marathi actress Ketaki Mategaonkar.

Stating that there will be a grand confluence of dance, drama, music, literature and various 27 art forms on five stages simultaneously in such a youth festival, G. H. Raisoni Institute Director Prof. Dr. Priti Agarwal expressed the hope that this silver festival will definitely give a golden opportunity to the students to present their creativity, talent and confidence.