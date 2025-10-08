 Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive

Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive

A pregnant tribal woman from Trimbakeshwar taluka was forced to give birth on the roadside on Wednesday after failing to receive an ambulance despite calling for help two hours earlier.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive |

A pregnant tribal woman from Trimbakeshwar taluka was forced to give birth on the roadside on Wednesday after failing to receive an ambulance despite calling for help two hours earlier.

According to reports, the woman, a resident of Vavi Harshe village in Trimbakeshwar, began experiencing labour pains early in the morning. Her family members contacted the government emergency helplines 102 and 108 from 6am, requesting an ambulance. However, they were repeatedly denied assistance, allegedly on various pretexts.

With no help forthcoming, the family placed the woman in a private vehicle and began the journey to Trimbakeshwar for delivery. However, she delivered the baby inside the vehicle near her village before reaching the hospital. Fortunately, both mother and child are reported to be safe.

Read Also
Frustrated Over Caregiving, Son Strangles 85-Year-Old Bedridden Mother To Death In Nashik
article-image

Hiraman Khoskar, MLA from the region and known for his work with tribal communities, has taken serious note of the incident. He has raised the issue with the district administration and demanded strict accountability.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And Biodiverse Urban Spaces
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And Biodiverse Urban Spaces
Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods
Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yuvarang 2025: Five-Day Cultural Extravaganza Begins In Jalgaon

Yuvarang 2025: Five-Day Cultural Extravaganza Begins In Jalgaon

Ayush Prasad Assumes Office As Nashik Collector, Emphasises Efficiency & Accountability

Ayush Prasad Assumes Office As Nashik Collector, Emphasises Efficiency & Accountability

Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Stage Protest In Nashik Seeking Swift Aid For Flood-Hit Farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Stage Protest In Nashik Seeking Swift Aid For Flood-Hit Farmers

Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive

Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive

Pune: Double-Decker Bus Trials Successful, Operations To Start Soon

Pune: Double-Decker Bus Trials Successful, Operations To Start Soon