Nashik: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Road In Trimbakeshwar After Ambulance Fails To Arrive |

A pregnant tribal woman from Trimbakeshwar taluka was forced to give birth on the roadside on Wednesday after failing to receive an ambulance despite calling for help two hours earlier.

According to reports, the woman, a resident of Vavi Harshe village in Trimbakeshwar, began experiencing labour pains early in the morning. Her family members contacted the government emergency helplines 102 and 108 from 6am, requesting an ambulance. However, they were repeatedly denied assistance, allegedly on various pretexts.

With no help forthcoming, the family placed the woman in a private vehicle and began the journey to Trimbakeshwar for delivery. However, she delivered the baby inside the vehicle near her village before reaching the hospital. Fortunately, both mother and child are reported to be safe.

Hiraman Khoskar, MLA from the region and known for his work with tribal communities, has taken serious note of the incident. He has raised the issue with the district administration and demanded strict accountability.