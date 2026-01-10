 'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video

'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video

Operation Sindoor forced Pakistan to amend its constitution, acknowledging its failures, said India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. Pakistan abolished the Joint Chiefs Chairman post, creating a Chief of Defence Forces under the Army Chief, reflecting a land-centric military approach. India’s joint theatre commands progress, aiming for a standardized system by May 2026.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video | ANI

Pune: Operation Sindoor compelled Pakistan to undertake constitutional amendments, which is an acknowledgement that things did not go well for the neighbouring nation, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said.

Discussing the progress of the proposed joint theatre commands in India, Chauhan stated on Friday that the Union government has granted an extension for completing the exercise until May 30, 2026. However, the armed forces are working to put the structure in place well before the deadline.

Calling it one of his key responsibilities, General Chauhan said the process is now in its final stages.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune...
article-image

Addressing the Pune Public Policy Festival, the CDS said Operation Sindoor is only on pause.

FPJ Shorts
'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video
'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil Chauhan - Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Rahul Narwekar's Brother Makarand Declares Assets Worth Over ₹120 Cr; Sees Nearly 20X Growth Since 2017 | Details Here
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Rahul Narwekar's Brother Makarand Declares Assets Worth Over ₹120 Cr; Sees Nearly 20X Growth Since 2017 | Details Here
Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH
Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH
'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire
'No One More Deserving Than Me': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Nobel Peace Prize Claims Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Chief Of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's Statement

"The changes which have been brought about in Pakistan, including the constitutional amendment done hurriedly, are actually an acknowledgement of the fact that everything didn't go well for them in this operation. They found a lot of shortcomings and deficiencies," said Gem Chauhan.

This entire amendment essentially deals with the constitution of federal customs courts, which is a separate matter altogether, the general added.

The amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution of Pakistan has brought about significant changes in that country's higher defence organisation.

Read Also
‘Wearing Bangles Is Our Pride’: Pune NCP Leader Rupali Thombre Hits Back At Mahesh Landge’s...
article-image

"This is of particular importance to us in India, and especially to the armed forces. If I were to narrow down these changes, the first is the abolition of the post of Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, a position that was likely created to promote jointness among the three services. That post has now been abolished. In its place, they have created the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)," he said.

However, Pakistan has also stated that this post can be created only by the Chief of Army Staff, which goes against the basic principle of jointness, General Chauhan said.

"That is one major change. The second change is the creation of a National Strategy Command. On that front, things may work well from their perspective. Earlier, they had also created an Army Rocket Forces Command. From both conventional and strategic standpoints, this may strengthen their capabilities. What they have essentially done is concentrate power by creating these new structures," the CDS pointed out.

Read Also
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After...
article-image

"Today, the Army Chief will be responsible for land operations, joint operations with the Navy and Air Force through the CDF, as well as strategic and nuclear matters. The creation of the Rocket Forces Command adds another important layer. This, in some ways, reflects a land-centric mindset," he said on the changes made by Pakistan.

These are the reasons why these changes were undertaken, and these are essentially the changes that have been implemented, he added.

"For those who may not regularly follow such developments, or may not fully understand what 'strategic forces' mean, it refers primarily to nuclear forces or nuclear weapons," the general pointed out.

Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: Gangadham Chowk Residents Flag Safety Risk As Heavy Trucks Regularly Flout Restricted...
article-image

He said several operational lessons, particularly relating to higher defence organisation, needed to be incorporated after Operation Sindoor.

Drawing on experiences from recent military engagements, including the Uri surgical strikes, the Doklam and Galwan standoffs, the Balakot air strike and Operation Sindoor, he said Indian armed forces have often operated through innovative, situation-specific command arrangements.

"What we are now working towards is evolving a standardised system that will be applicable across all contingencies," the Chief of Defence Staff said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil...

'Operation Sindoor Compelled Pakistan To Undertake Constitutional Amendments,' Says CDS General Anil...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two-Wheeler Rider Held With ₹14.93 Lakh During Election Bandobast In Pimple...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two-Wheeler Rider Held With ₹14.93 Lakh During Election Bandobast In Pimple...

‘Wearing Bangles Is Our Pride’: Pune NCP Leader Rupali Thombre Hits Back At Mahesh Landge’s...

‘Wearing Bangles Is Our Pride’: Pune NCP Leader Rupali Thombre Hits Back At Mahesh Landge’s...

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune...

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Workers From Both NCP Factions Want Unity,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Workers From Both NCP Factions Want Unity,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...