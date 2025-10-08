Ayush Prasad Assumes Office As Nashik Collector, Emphasises Efficiency & Accountability |

Ayush Prasad officially took charge as the new District Collector of Nashik on Wednesday afternoon. He was welcomed with a bouquet by Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil at the collectorate.

After assuming charge, Prasad interacted with officers and reviewed ongoing work. Emphasising efficiency and accountability, he instructed all departments not to keep work pending. “No work should remain incomplete. Maintain a dynamic and transparent administration. Complete all assigned tasks on time and ensure effective implementation of government schemes,” he directed.

He further urged officers to make full use of the e-office system to ensure speedy communication and monitoring.

A 2015-batch IAS officer and an engineering graduate, Prasad was the District Collector of Jalgaon before his transfer.