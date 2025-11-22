 Maharashtra News: ‘You Have Votes, I Have Funds,' Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar While Campaigning In Malegaon; Opposition Accuses Him Of Threatening Voters
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has told voters at Malegaon in the district that he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elected the candidates of his party, but if they rejected them, he will also "reject".

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | X - @AjitPawarSpeaks

NCP Chief Campaigns for Malegaon Nagar Panchayat Polls

Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, was campaigning for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil on Friday. Notably, he holds the finance portfolio in the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government.

‘You Have Votes, I Have Funds,’ Pawar Tells Voters

"I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," he said.

Opposition Slams Pawar for ‘Threatening’ Voters

The remarks drew flak from the Opposition, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accusing Pawar of threatening voters.

Danve Says Funds Come From Taxpayers, Not Pawar’s Home

"Funds are given from the taxes paid by the common people and not from Ajit Pawar's house. If a leader like Pawar is threatening voters, what is the Election Commission doing?" he asked.

Nagar Panchayat Elections Scheduled for December 2

Elections to Nagar Panchayats are scheduled for December 2. The Pawar-led NCP and a BJP-backed panel have formed an alliance in Malegaon.

