 Pune: Double-Decker Bus Trials Successful, Operations To Start Soon
After successful trials of the Double-decker buses in Pune, the buses may soon hit the roads, said PMPML officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
“Switch-manufactured electric and air-conditioned buses performed well. The initial ticket price of Rs 100 during trials will be reduced once operations begin. Some trivial issues, like obstruction due to tree branches, were faced, and the same will be highlighted before the PMC and PMRDA. The following steps will be taken by the board of directors,” Satish  Gavhane, Chief Transport Manager, PMPML, said to the Indian Express.

Residents have welcomed the trials and introduction of the double-decker bus as it has a seating capacity of 65 and individual standing spaces for 20, which will definitely help boost public transport.  

The trial routes included Ramwadi Metro Station to International Tech Park (Kharadi), Magarpatta to Kalyani Nagar, Pune Station to Pune Airport, Chinchwad to Hinjewadi, Dehu to Alandi, and a circular Hinjewadi-to-Hinjewadi route.  

However, citing high fares, the buses were seen empty during the trials, as not a single passenger was ready to pay the rupee 100 fare for just a 4-kilometre ride through central Pune. 

Ramesh Jadhav, a college student, expressed, “I was curious to sit on the upper deck and experience the ride. But Rs 100 for just a few minutes on the bus is too much. Authorities need to think twice before applying such high fares.” 

Meanwhile, discontinued in 1995, the modern double-decker buses are now set for a comeback in Pune.

