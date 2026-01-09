Nashik Court Convicts Man For 2019 Sexual Assault On Minor Girl, Awards 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment | Representational Image

Nashik: A court has convicted the accused in a serious case of molestation and sexual assault on a minor girl that occurred in 2019 within the jurisdiction of Ambad Police Station. The accused has been sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine.

This shocking incident took place on May 2, 2019, at around 8:30 PM in Saibaba Nagar, Mahakali Chowk, CIDCO, Nashik. The accused, Kishor Dinkar Sonawane (age 29, resident of Saibaba Nagar, Mahakali Chowk, CIDCO, Nashik), took advantage of the victim girl's innocence while she was playing in the courtyard with other children. He asked her to fetch a pillow that had fallen from the terrace, took her to the terrace of his house, and assaulted her.

This was revealed during the investigation. The then Woman Police Sub-Inspector Savita Ganwade investigated the case, collected strong and irrefutable evidence against the accused, and filed a charge sheet in the Nashik District and Sessions Court.

On January 7, 2026, District and Sessions Judge R. N. Pandhare, based on the testimonies of the complainant, witnesses, and panchas, and the circumstantial evidence presented by the investigating officer, convicted the accused.

Under Section 235(2) of the CrPC, the court sentenced the accused to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1,000 under Section 8 of the POCSO Act (with an additional 30 days of simple imprisonment if the fine is not paid), and 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 500 under Section 12 (with an additional 15 days of simple imprisonment if the fine is not paid).

Additional Public Prosecutor Bhanupriya Pethkar effectively argued the case and presented the evidence systematically on behalf of the government. Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Gaikwad, in-charge of the prosecution cell, and liaison officer Constable R. B. also contributed to the case. Ajge and court officer Ranjana Gaikwad played a crucial role in the success of the case by conducting regular follow-ups.