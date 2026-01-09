Nashik: 21 Students From Rural Schools Receive STEM Scholarships, Kits From BASF-BeST Cluster |

Nashik: Under the STEM scholarship program implemented jointly by Bengaluru Science and Technology (BeST) Cluster and BASF India Limited, scholarships and kits were distributed to 21 students from Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj schools in rural areas of Nashik district on January 9. From the selected 21 students 10 were given Rs 16000 Scholarship and 11 were felicitated with the School and STEM Kits.

These scholarships were given to students who performed well in BASF Company's Kids Lab Painting Competition. Students from various schools in the district participated in this competition. A total of 21 students, including the main winners and consolation prize winners, were awarded scholarships and school kits.

In this program, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, General Secretary, Adv. Nitin Thakare, BASF Company Deputy Manager Country Development Trupti Kadam, MVP Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, CMCS College Principal Dr. Madhukar Shelar, MVP TAC Cell Adv Manisha Bhamre and other dignitaries were present.

Sheetal Dilip Gavit (KRT High School, Wani, Class 6) who got the first position, won the top position with 17 votes. Darshan Jadhav (KRT High School, Mohadi, Class 7) came in second place and Arnav Rajendra Baste (Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyalaya, Khedgaon, Class 6) came in third place. Along with this, other winners include Om Jagdish Ranashinge, Ishwari Raosaheb More, Harshali Namdev Gaikwad, Ayan Patel, Samiksha Pingle, Vandana Gangurde, Shivam Randive and others. They were awarded a scholarship of Rs 16,000 each.

This scholarship kit includes items that meet the basic needs of students. It includes 10 notebooks, geometry boxes, school shoes, socks, school bags, two sets of uniforms, etc. Also, the STEM DIY kit contains materials such as chemicals, beakers, measuring cups, goggles, gloves, pH solution, litmus paper, etc., to conduct various science experiments. With this kit, students will be able to learn experiments through online videos and will have the facility to connect with the global student community.

This program is part of the Kids Lab initiative implemented in schools by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. This scholarship is provided by BASF and BeST Cluster to encourage students in the field of science and technology.

At the ceremony, representatives of BASF, BeST Cluster and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj congratulated the winning students. The winning students and their parents expressed satisfaction with this initiative. The attendees expressed the feeling that this initiative will attract students from rural areas towards science and brighten their future.