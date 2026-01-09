Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM Has Secret Tie-Ups With BJP, Alleges Sujat Ambedkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claims that it is a party working for the security of Muslims. However, it has made secret alliances with the BJP in several wards during the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) general elections 2025–26. The AIMIM kite’s thread is in the hand of the chief minister,” alleged Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Sujat Ambedkar.

Ambedkar was addressing a public meeting organised for campaigning of the VBA candidates at Bhimnagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday evening. He said that VBA is the only party which has fielded loyal and efficient candidates and appealed to voters to make them victorious with a huge margin.

“Everyone is aware of the ruckus in various political parties over the issue of candidature. AIMIM has given candidature by taking Rs 15 lakh from each candidate. If these candidates win, they will not focus on the development of the city but will try to recover their expenses,” Ambedkar said.

VBA district head Arundhati Shirsat, former district president Rameshwar Tayade, Rupchand Gadekar and other leaders were present. The election manifesto of VBA was released on the occasion. It includes international-standard CBSE education, Mahatma Phule Mohalla Clinics, 24-hour water supply, smart city buses, free travel for women and students, zero garbage, tax concessions, slum eradication and other measures.

Ambedkar also participated in a procession organised in Ektanagar–Harsul, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkarnagar, Indiranagar, Kabranagar, Vishrantinagar and Chikalthana.