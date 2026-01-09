 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM Has Secret Tie-Ups With BJP, Alleges Sujat Ambedkar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM Has Secret Tie-Ups With BJP, Alleges Sujat Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM Has Secret Tie-Ups With BJP, Alleges Sujat Ambedkar

Sujat Ambedkar was addressing a public meeting organised for campaigning of the VBA candidates at Bhimnagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday evening

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM Has Secret Tie-Ups With BJP, Alleges Sujat Ambedkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claims that it is a party working for the security of Muslims. However, it has made secret alliances with the BJP in several wards during the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) general elections 2025–26. The AIMIM kite’s thread is in the hand of the chief minister,” alleged Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Sujat Ambedkar.

Ambedkar was addressing a public meeting organised for campaigning of the VBA candidates at Bhimnagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday evening. He said that VBA is the only party which has fielded loyal and efficient candidates and appealed to voters to make them victorious with a huge margin.

Read Also
Ahead Of Pune Polls, Senior Congress Leader Sudhir Kale Joins BJP
article-image

“Everyone is aware of the ruckus in various political parties over the issue of candidature. AIMIM has given candidature by taking Rs 15 lakh from each candidate. If these candidates win, they will not focus on the development of the city but will try to recover their expenses,” Ambedkar said.

VBA district head Arundhati Shirsat, former district president Rameshwar Tayade, Rupchand Gadekar and other leaders were present. The election manifesto of VBA was released on the occasion. It includes international-standard CBSE education, Mahatma Phule Mohalla Clinics, 24-hour water supply, smart city buses, free travel for women and students, zero garbage, tax concessions, slum eradication and other measures.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After Stone Pelting On Shiv Sena Candidates | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After Stone Pelting On Shiv Sena Candidates | VIDEO
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Wins Coin Toss And Chooses To Bowl First In RCB Vs MI Opening Match
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Wins Coin Toss And Chooses To Bowl First In RCB Vs MI Opening Match
Alleged Kasauli Gangrape Case: HP Court Gives Clean Chit To Haryana BJP Chief Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal; Accepts Second Closure Report
Alleged Kasauli Gangrape Case: HP Court Gives Clean Chit To Haryana BJP Chief Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal; Accepts Second Closure Report
Maharashtra News: 'Lok Sabha Setback Prompted Launch Of Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: 'Lok Sabha Setback Prompted Launch Of Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | VIDEO
Read Also
BJP, Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) Unveil Manifestos For Pune Civic Polls: Here's What They're Promising...
article-image

Ambedkar also participated in a procession organised in Ektanagar–Harsul, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkarnagar, Indiranagar, Kabranagar, Vishrantinagar and Chikalthana.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From London To Latur: LSE Graduate Aishwarya Chikte Steps Into Civic Politics

From London To Latur: LSE Graduate Aishwarya Chikte Steps Into Civic Politics

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After...

Latur: Car-Bike Collision Claims Three Lives On Kingao-Ambajogai Road

Latur: Car-Bike Collision Claims Three Lives On Kingao-Ambajogai Road

Maharashtra News: 'Lok Sabha Setback Prompted Launch Of Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Deputy CM Ajit...

Maharashtra News: 'Lok Sabha Setback Prompted Launch Of Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Deputy CM Ajit...

Jalgaon: National Seminar On 'Humanism In Literature' Held At North Maharashtra University

Jalgaon: National Seminar On 'Humanism In Literature' Held At North Maharashtra University